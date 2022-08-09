How does Selic impact the lives of Brazilians?

Another increase in the Selic rate was announced this week. Understand how interest rates affect the lives of Brazilians.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) announced an increase of 0.50 percentage point in the Selic, now the basic interest rate is at 13.75%. It is the 12th consecutive elevation. It is evident that high interest rates impact the entire economy of a country. But how does this reach Brazilians?

The interest rate hike comes in response to rising inflation in an attempt to stem the rise. The IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) — which presents a preview of the country’s official inflation — is at 11.73% in the 12-month period.

High inflation

Rising fuel and food prices are the main motivating factor for high inflation in Brazil. Inflation is being directly impacted, on the world stage, by the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the War in Ukraine.

The rise in interest rates is not unique to Brazil. The United States also recently announced a 0.75 percentage point increase in the rate. The European Central Bank is also moving in the same direction, the increase there was 0.50 percentage point.

When the Selic rate increases, loans become more expensive. Thus, the population starts to spend less and inflation tends to decrease. For this reason, the rise in interest rates is one of the tools used to try to stop the general increase in prices.

Why did Petrobras pay more dividends than it had from profits?

How are the investments?

Given this scenario, investments in fixed income become more attractive, as they start to offer investors returns close to 1% per month. Regarding the savings account, there are no significant changes, the return remains around 6.17% per year.

A survey carried out by investment finder Yubb clarifies that the net return of different fixed income investments will continue to exceed that offered by savings.

The fixed income and private securities most benefited by the rise in interest rates are Treasury Direct and CDBs (Certificado de Depósito Bancário).

Among the categories with the best returns are incentivized debentures (securities issued by companies to finance projects and operations), LCI (Mortgage Letters of Credit) and LCA (Agribusiness Letters of Credit).

Consequences of rising interest rates

The increase in interest rates has different consequences for the economy. Check some of them.

It negatively influences consumption and investments, impacting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP);

Generates additional expense with public debt interest;

Fixed income investments start to yield more;

Increase in bank fees and, consequently, increase for customers.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Revealed the list of those who need to update CadÚnico

Image: EDSON DE SOUZA NASCIMENTO / Shutterstock.com