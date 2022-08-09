How is your vision? Find the error in just 15 seconds

All you have to do is analyze a drawing of an astronaut and understand what’s wrong with it. This is a new “find the error in the picture” style challenge so you can test your visual and perceptual skills.

You only have 15 seconds to find the error in the imact

One of the differentials of this test is the short time you have to find the error in the image. Although it seems like a very simple task, the truth is that few people are able to locate the key element in just 15 seconds.

So take the test right now and find out how your vision is. It usually takes a bit of training and familiarity with images of this genre to be able to find the error quickly. However, it is worth noting that the mistake is very evident and you will be surprised by the answer.

Solve the challenge and find the error in the image

The “find the error in the image” style of testing is one of the most interesting and popular today. Many people love to entertain themselves by looking for items that may be out of context or wrong in the image file.

This type of mind game follows the same lines as the “treasure hunt” that was quite common in the old days. Today, the challenge has turned into a digital format and has become a new hobby for many internet users.

Where is the error in the image?

If the 15 seconds have passed, but you couldn’t find the error in the image, that’s fine. The purpose of the challenge is not to be so easy, although there is a glaring element in the illustration.

Anyone familiar with the subject knows that the drawing represents the arrival of man on the Moon. Therefore, the astronaut is standing on the Earth’s natural satellite, which should give a privileged view of our planet. However, what appears in space is a “second Moon” and this is the error in the image that you should have found.