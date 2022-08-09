Hugh Jackman buys NY coverage for the equivalent of R$ 108 million, says newspaper – GQ

+



Hugh Jackman acquires penthouse in NY (Photo: Reproduction / Jean Nouvel / Getty Images)

The actor Hugh Jackman acquired a penthouse in the Chelsea neighborhood, New Yorkfor the amount of US$ 21.125 million (about R$ 108 million), according to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal.

The acquisition would have come just days after Hughman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, put up for sale a property also in the city – a five-bedroom triplex that the couple put on the market in June for $38.9 million. .7 mi).

The penthouse in question is a 436 m² apartment with 344 m² of outdoor area – divided into dining space and a lounge. The view overlooks the Hudson River and the downtown buildings. In the building there is a gym, a swimming pool and an art gallery and, in the surroundings, a neighborhood focused on culture and full of luxury developments.

One of the apartments in the building: wide open spaces (Photo: Reproduction / Jean Nouvel)

According to the newspaper, the coverage had last changed hands in 2012, when it was traded for US$19.4 million (R$99 million). The original value of the property, in a building designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, is US$ 25 million (R$ 127.7 million).

View of the Hudson River from the building (Photo: Reproduction / City Realty)

Rooms follow the spacious proposal (Photo: Reproduction / City Realty)

Outside space is divided between lounge and dining space (Photo: Reproduction / City Realty)

The Australian actor, famous for playing the mutant Wolverine on the big screen, will star with Laura Dern in the long The Sondirected by Florian Zeller (from My dadnominated for six Oscars).