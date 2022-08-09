Hugh Jackman buys penthouse in New York for R$ 107 million

Hugh Jackman, 53, bought a penthouse in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. According to public records and a source connected to the purchase, the actor paid more than $21 million for the new home.

Documents state that the condominium unit was last traded in 2012, costing US$ 19 million (R$ 97 million). In 2021, initially, coverage was valued at US$ 25 million (R$ 127 million).

The condominium was designed by architect Jean Nouvel and has four bedrooms. With an area of ​​over 430 square meters, the home has floor-to-ceiling windows and features an outdoor space of 340 square meters, which contains a terrace with a dining and lounging area.

The landscape also catches the eye on Hugh Jackman’s penthouse, as it overlooks the Hudson River and downtown New York. The building has 57 units, including a lap pool and gym.

Recently, the artist and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their apartment on Perry Street. According to records, the property is up for sale for $38 million.

Hugh Jackman’s penthouse in New York