Hugh Jackman buys penthouse in New York for R$ 107 million

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Hugh Jackman buys penthouse in New York for R$ 107 million 3 Views

Hugh Jackman, 53, bought a penthouse in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. According to public records and a source connected to the purchase, the actor paid more than $21 million for the new home.

Documents state that the condominium unit was last traded in 2012, costing US$ 19 million (R$ 97 million). In 2021, initially, coverage was valued at US$ 25 million (R$ 127 million).

The condominium was designed by architect Jean Nouvel and has four bedrooms. With an area of ​​over 430 square meters, the home has floor-to-ceiling windows and features an outdoor space of 340 square meters, which contains a terrace with a dining and lounging area.

The landscape also catches the eye on Hugh Jackman’s penthouse, as it overlooks the Hudson River and downtown New York. The building has 57 units, including a lap pool and gym.

Recently, the artist and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their apartment on Perry Street. According to records, the property is up for sale for $38 million.

Hugh Jackman’s penthouse in New York

Roof room - Reproduction/Realtor

1 / 3

Living room

Penthouse room in New York

Reproduction/Rector

Hugh Jackman's Bedroom - Reproduction/Realtor

two / 3

penthouse room

Artist’s room in the residence

Reproduction/Rector

Living room - Reproduction/Realtor

3 / 3

cover room

View from the living room of Hugh Jackman’s new home

Reproduction/Rector

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

WhatsApp launches function to hide who is ‘online’, block prints and leave groups in secrecy

O Whatsapp announced this Tuesday (9) three new functions to increase the privacy of users. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved