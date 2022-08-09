husband asks for donation to foundation instead of flowers

Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, who yesterday announced the actress’ death at age 73, asked friends and fans to donate to the Foundation. olivia Newton-John instead of flowers at the farewell. The foundation named after the actress is responsible for research on medicinal plants and cancer.

In a post on Instagram, the husband stated that the actress has become a reference for more than three decades based on reports about her experience with breast cancer.

“Olivia has been a symbol of victory and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey against breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with medicinal plants continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to medicinal plant research. and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

In the publication, John said that the actress died peacefully on her ranch in southern California, USA, yesterday morning, surrounded by family and friends. “We urge everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement said.

He also added that Olivia is also survived by daughter Chloe Lattanzi, two brothers and 15 nieces and nephews, who were all named in the note.

death of the actress

The actress and singer, best known for her role in “Grease – Nos Tempos da Brilhantina”, has died at the age of 73.

Olivia had been battling breast cancer for over 30 years. The cause of death has not been confirmed by her husband, but according to a source from TMZ, “after a 30-year journey with cancer, she has lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer.”

Olivia began her career in 1971, but broke out worldwide in 1978, starring in “Grease” opposite John Travolta.

For the role of the protagonist Sandy, she was elevated to star status and gave voice to the hits “You’re the One that I Want”, “Summer Nights” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You”.

As a singer, Olivia lifted two Grammys and had her biggest hit “Physical” in 1981, which stayed at number one for 10 weeks, breaking all records in the 1980s.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 but went into remission. The disease, however, would return twice more: in 2013 and 2017.

The actress also dedicated a part of her life as an environmental and animal rights activist.