Husband mourns death and speaks of ‘immeasurable pain’

Mariana de Abreu Bastian’s husband lamented on social media the death of his wife and son Ricardo, 4, in a car accident on Sunday (7). Doctor Carlos Bastian thanked him for the messages of support and says that “the pain is immeasurable”.

On social media, Bastian spoke about the deaths. “It is with great regret that I announce the death of my dear wife Mariana and my little Ricardo, victims of a traffic accident that night! The pain is immeasurable”.

The businesswoman and her son were in an app car, a Gol with plates from São José, metropolitan region of Florianópolis. The driver, identified as Luiz Gustavo Bezerra, 24, from Santo Amaro da Imperatriz, also died. Witnesses heard by the Federal Highway Police said that the car driven by Bezerra was hit head-on by a Peugeot.

The driver, identified as Vinícius Carvalho, 24, born in Urubici, in the Santa Catarina mountain range, was leaving Florianópolis via the Colombo Machado Salles bridge. He would have invaded the median, reached the opposite lane and crashed head-on with the app driver’s vehicle carrying mother and son. Vinícius is the fourth fatal victim of the accident.

The goal they were on even overturned and left the track, requiring the work of the Fire Department to remove the victims from the wreckage. According to local news website ClicSC, her son was thrown out of the vehicle by the impact of the collision.

A couple in the back seat of the Peugeot survived the accident. The boy and the young woman who was with him were taken to Celso Ramos hospital with some injuries. According to information from the Federal Highway Police, the boy’s condition was serious.

According to the Federal Highway Police informed ClicSC, preliminary tests carried out on the body of Vinícius, the Peugeot driver, indicate that he had ingested alcohol.

Who was Mariana de Abreu?

Mariana de Abreu became known for her work as a TV presenter on the show “20vê”, on the defunct TVCOM/RBS, in the past decade.

The former presenter used a YouTube channel to register her special programs. On her profile, you can find her conversations with singers, entrepreneurs and art professionals.

After leaving journalism and going to the business world, Mariana was CEO at the company Brasil Low Carb, which operates in the field of healthy food and nutrition.

On her Instagram profile, she used to share with her followers photos and videos of her daily workouts, lectures on body care, nutrition tips and motivational messages to support people in their search for a healthy body.