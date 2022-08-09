‘I chose the path to be grateful’: the legacy of Olivia Newton-John, actress who died after 30 years battling cancer | Pop & Art

In a brief statement, her husband, John Easterling, said the singer died on Monday morning at her ranch in California, United States. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years sharing her breast cancer journey,” the statement reads on behalf of the family. “We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Newton-John achieved commercial success in the 1970s as a country singer and sold millions of records. But it was her role as Sandy in the film adaptation of Grease that catapulted her to worldwide fame.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in the early 1990s, Newton-John devoted herself to publicly rallying support for cancer research. Her efforts were recognized by Queen Elizabeth, who named her the title of Lady on the 2020 New Year’s Honors List.

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

“(The diagnosis of the disease) was something that consumed my day, and after a while I stopped and said, ‘You know what? I need to enjoy my life,” the artist said in 2019 during an interview with the TV show CBS. This Morning.

“Because that joie de vivre, of everyday life, needs to be part of the healing process.”

“So I chose this path of being grateful, because the other side isn’t so good,” she said, laughing.