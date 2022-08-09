I feel itchy all over my body and I still haven’t figured out why. What can cause? – 08/09/2022

There are several causes that can lead to an itchy body. Generally, the problem can be associated with extremely dry skin, excessive use of soap or a product with a lot of fragrance or dye that may be triggering a skin allergy.

In addition, certain chronically used medications can cause what is called a pharmacodermia, a skin allergy caused by medication use. Some acute or chronic skin diseases can also lead to itching, as well as urticaria, which is a problem that is characterized by the appearance of plaques that itch a little and can even hurt.

Because there are several causes behind the itching, it is important to seek the help of a dermatologist. The specialist will carry out tests in order to arrive at the correct diagnosis.

The treatment, of course, should be related to the cause of the itch. Therefore, if the cause is drug use, it will be necessary to discontinue the medication that is causing skin allergy and replace it. On the other hand, if the cause is a cosmetic, soap, or cream, it’s important to stop using these products and treat symptoms with anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory medications, if necessary.

By following the treatment correctly, it is possible to control the problem. In addition to following the treatment, you can also prevent yourself on a daily basis:

avoid hot baths;

do not use sponges or loofahs;

use mild cleaning soaps;

moisturize the skin of the body;

don’t scratch yourself — it’s a cycle, the more you scratch, the more you want to scratch;

take the antiallergic medication prescribed by the doctor;

suspend or avoid contact with the agent causing the allergy or itching.

Sources: Karoline Pachecodermatologist at Hospital Marcelino Champagnat, in Curitiba (PR); Luciana de Abreudermatologist at the Dr André Braz clinic, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ); Marco Tuliodermatologist at the HUWC-UFC (Walter Cantídio University Hospital of the Federal University of Ceará).

What are your main questions about body and mind health? Send an email to [email protected] Every week, the best experts respond here at Live well.