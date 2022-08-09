Having dated some of the most beautiful artists in the art world, Jô Soares, who left us last Friday (8), routinely commented in his interviews that many people thought he was homosexual.

Between 1959 and 1979, the comedian was married to Teresa Austregésilo, with whom he had his only child, Rafael, who was autistic and died in 2014, aged 50.

Subsequently, in 1980, he married the actress Sylvia Bandeira, considered one of the most beautiful women in Brazilstaying with her until 1983. Between 1984 and 1986, Jô was with Cláudia Raia, who was emerging in her artistic career.

Before marrying graphic designer Flávia Junqueira Pedras Soares, with whom he was between 1987 and 1998 (she is currently married to singer Zélia Duncan), Jô still dated actress Mika Lins. Finally, the list of novels included the actress Vera Zimmermann, immortalized by the role of Divina Magda in Meu Bem, Meu Mal.

“I’m not gay”

When Jô Soares Onze e Meia celebrated five years of life, in 1993, the comedian ended up being interviewed for a day, talking about his life and career to Bruna Lombardi, Marília Gabriela and Hebe Camargo.

With the former Globo actress, he told what was the biggest sung he had ever taken – and it was from a man.

“Really sung, mad, just once by a theater machinist. And I didn’t accept it, because it’s not my type. I play on another team, it has nothing to do with it. Despite my little earrings, despite my shoes, despite that, I’m not gay, I have the greatest sympathy, even for the cause, I defend it here tooth and nail, but it’s a matter of sexual preference. My sexual preference has always been for a woman, never for a machinist”, said Jô, drawing laughter from the audience.

“I have always been a chicken”

In the same interview, Jô said that he was not sung, but he sang a lot.

“I’ve always been very chicken,” he snapped.

More recently, in March 2020, the subject came up again when the artist participated in the program Provocações, on TV Cultura, led by Marcelo Tas.

Jo Soares He also said that this rumor had always been around his personal life, but that he never called.