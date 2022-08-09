Ibovespa advances 1.81% and exceeds 108 thousand points, helped by the fall in the yield curve; Dollar drops to BRL 5.11

The Ibovespa closed with a significant increase this Monday (8), of 1.81%, at 108,402 points, in the fifth consecutive advance. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange was better than its US peers, helped mainly by the fall in the yield curve.

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.09%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined, respectively, 0.12% and 0.10%. Investors there continue to keep an eye on the publication of macroeconomic data, with the week being marked by the publication of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday.

“We had good job creation data in the US last week, with Payroll coming in at twice what was expected, overturning the narrative of a great recession”, comments Felipe Moura, an analyst at Finacap Investimentos.

Despite the imminence of the publication of new inflation data and the American labor market proving strong, the treasuries yields for ten years fell 9.7 basis points, to 2.743%, partially recovering from the highs of last Friday – when there was the announcement of the creation of jobs in July.

In Brazil, the yield curve also closed down, especially at the long end. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 both saw their rates drop 27 basis points to 11.75% and 11.96%, respectively. You yields DIs for 2031 dropped 29 points, to 12.04%. The DIs for 2025 saw their yields retreating 23 points, to 11.90%, and those for 2023, three points, to 13.74%.

“I think the market has been incorporating well the cuts in projections from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for this year. The consensus for the end of 2022 went from 8.9% at the beginning of June to 7.1% now”, explains the Finacap specialist.

Tomorrow, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) will release the inflation recorded in July.

“We have a more optimistic market in relation to the IPCA for July, which comes out tomorrow, with the consensus expecting a deflation of 0.80% to 1%. The market also expects deflation in August and, more recently, rumors of a deflation in September started”, points out André Luzbel, head SVN Investimentos’ equity investment.

The expert explains that the fall in the curve generates relief in companies’ cost of capital and in the pricing of risky assets. “As the sector that suffers the most from high interest rates is the retail sector, it is also the sector that benefits from this falling scenario”, he contextualizes.

Among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa were Magazine Luiza’s common shares (MGLU3), up 3.48%. Other growth companies such as Totvs (TOTS3) and Méliuz (CASH3) saw increases of 4.67% and 3.08%, respectively.

The highlight among the increases, however, was the preferred shares of Gol (GOLL4), which advanced 6.41%, and Azul (AZUL4), which rose 6.12%. Airlines benefit mainly from the strengthening of the real, with the dollar falling 1.04%, to R$5.112 in purchases and to R$5.113 in sales.

Finally, Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) also recorded strong increases, 4.82% and 5.05%. According to experts, investors are positioning themselves to try to take advantage of the company’s earnings distribution – which was largely responsible for pulling the Ibovespa.

