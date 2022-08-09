“if I had done the soap opera, Daniella Perez would be alive”

After the repercussion of the new HBO MAX documentary series “Pacto Brutal”, deputy Alexandre Frota revealed that a detail could have changed the course of history involving actress Daniella Perez.

Alexandre Frota and Daniella Perez. Image: IAU.

In an interview, the deputy explained that the role played by Guilherme in Body and soulfrom Globo, was written by Gloria Perez, initially, for him, who cannot participate in the plot due to a schedule incompatibility.

“I always tell people: if I had made the soap opera, the story would have been different. Daniella would be alive and none of this would have happened. Unfortunately, several facts occurred and Guilherme ended up playing this character and committing this brutal crime, this murder that to this day we cannot accept”.

At the time, Alexandre was working on the telenovela Perigosas Peruas, directed by Carlos Lombardi.

“It was very successful and my character was also becoming quite famous.”

The federal deputy then stated that he was barred by Lombardi from participating in the production written by Gloria Perez, as he could interfere with his character in the other telenovela.

Murder of Daniella Perez

In the 1990s, Daniella Perez, daughter of writer and novelist Gloria Perez, was a big star in Brazilian soap operas.

The young woman acted in the telenovela das 20h, by De Corpo e Alma (1992), written by her mother, Gloria, and opposite Guilherme de Pádua.

On the night of December 28, 1992, Daniella’s body was found near a thicket in Barra da Tijuca with 18 stab wounds.

Investigations indicated that Padua killed Daniella with the help of his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz. The motivation would have been the decrease in her role in the soap opera, due to Daniella’s prominence.

The attackers hit Daniella with 18 stab wounds, making it impossible for the victim to defend herself, which was a qualifier in her conviction.

The two were convicted of qualified homicide by the Jury, which considered that the crime had been premeditated.

Daniella’s murder was a crime that shocked Brazil, even having international repercussions, given that in addition to being a premature death given the young age of the actress who was at the height of her career, there was no apparent reason for her colleague by profession to execute it in a cold, violent and brutal way.

The trial of Guilherme and Paula

Guilherme and Paula were accused of qualified homicide for the clumsy motive and for having used a resource that made it difficult to defend the victim. The judgment was made by the Jury Court, considering that any manslaughter thesis had been discarded, given the premeditation of the crime.

On January 15, 1997, Guilherme de Pádua was sentenced to nineteen years in prison, of which he had already served four, and Paula Thomaz was sentenced to eighteen years and six months in prison for co-authoring Daniella’s murder.

Documentary “Brutal Pact” shows how Daniella was murdered

The HBO MAX documentary series “Pacto Brutal” was recently released, showing the painful accounts of Daniella’s mother, Glória Perez and other artists, such as Claudia Raia and Alexandre Frota.