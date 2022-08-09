In micro shorts, Juliana Paes marks the nipple in a white bra and fans drool: “Gata”

In micro shorts, Juliana Paes puts a powerful body to play in a paradisiacal setting

What woman! The actress Juliana Paes collected praise on Monday night (08), by sharing a sequence of clicks showing all her beauty and good shape. Owner of powerful curves, she put her body to play with a daring look and collected praise.

In a paradisiacal setting and in the company of three more friends, the muse came up with a training outfit composed of a micro shorts and a white bra with a metal strap, which left the muse’s nipples well marketed in the first image.

Smiling, the artist also showed a cracked belly, thin waist and toned legs, in addition to well-defined arms. With a strategic turn, she let the curves of her butt appear, enchanting anonymous and famous followers, who did not spare words when it came to praise.

“too hot”melted an admirer, leaving several symbols of hearts. “Beautiful”praised a second, leaving symbols of passionate eyes. “Wonderful”, wrote a third. “What a delight, Ju. Enjoy a lot”wished for another.

In addition to the fan praise, Juliana Paes also had its beauty praised by famous friends. the presenter Sabrina Satothe actress Maisa Silvathe actor Eri Johnsonamong others, left messages of affection for the brunette, showing their admiration.

Look:

EXPOSURE

ex-cook of Juliana Paesthe professional Adriana das Graças He said that he only decided to expose the actress after receiving a call warning that his health plan would be cancelled. With depression and in the midst of delicate treatment, she would have asked for more time to be able to see a psychiatrist.

“It was on Thursday or Friday, I don’t remember well, that she said the plan was going to be cancelled. That was my outrage. In addition to everything they did to me, they were canceling the health plan, which doesn’t make any difference to her, because it’s a business plan”she said to ‘Em Off’.