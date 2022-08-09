In speech to bankers, Bolsonaro curses Lula and resorts to clichés about Cuba and Venezuela

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used a lunch at the headquarters of the Brazilian Federation of Banks, in São Paulo, this Monday 8, to attack Lula (PT), cast unfounded doubts about the electoral system and repeat far-right clichés, with distorted information about South American countries.

He also targeted the signatories of the manifestos in defense of democracy and electronic voting machines – one of them, organized by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo, has the support of Febraban.

In his speech to bankers, Bolsonaro resorted to truncated claims about countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, in order to create the impression that they all live under the same political system and the same economic bases – and, above all, link all of them to Lula.

Despite the attacks, Gabriel Boric has less than five months in the presidency of Chile and Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first left-wing president, has been in office for less than 24 hours.

“In a short time we will be on the Cuba-Venezuela-Chile-Colombia train”, the former captain told the audience at Febraban. “Forget Cuba, Venezuela. How is Argentina? How is Chile? Colombia now? Is this what we want? Are we going to think that the guy’s DNA has changed?”, he amended, referring to Lula, the leader of the polls for voting intentions. In a direct aggression, Bolsonaro referred to the former president as a “scoundrel”.

By recasting empty questions about the electronic voting system, Bolsonaro mocked the electronic voting machines. As usual, he did not present any evidence to support his claims.

“I don’t know why you guys spend a fortune on cyber defense. In Brasília there is an organ that has something insurmountable, impenetrable, impregnable. Go there, man, get their technology. That is what is causing this buzz of democracy.”

He also targeted Brazilians who signed pro-democracy manifestos. One of them, organized at the USP Law School, is already approaching the one million signatories mark.

“You have to look me in the face, see my actions and judge me around. I’m not going to sign a little letter, a letter that is more than a political one, to return the country to the hands of those who offended us”, he continued. “Make a letter, do it. How are bankers feeling in Argentina at the moment? And in Venezuela? And in Cuba?”

A poll by the FSB institute published this Monday 8 shows that Lula leads the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto with 41% of voting intentions in the first round, compared to 34% for Bolsonaro. The PT would also beat the former captain in the second round, by 51% to 39%.