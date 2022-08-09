In the bathroom, Lívia Andrade shows how her bikini is very low-cut: “Go to the beach”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/casKU_FBj4g” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The weather warmed up! Lívia Andrade took great care in the beach clicks this Sunday (07) and gave a lot to talk about on social media with her natural beauty. The presenter shared her production with her Instagram followers and delighted the crowd!

+ Lívia Andrade shows off her big butt on the beach and fans praise: “What a monument!”

This time, the presenter got excited about the prints when choosing her bikini and, moments before the beach, took the opportunity to take a picture in the bathroom. In the summer mood in the United States, Lívia Andrade drove the crowd crazy.

“She rocks too much with this bikini”, said a follower in the comments of the publication. “I miss you on television”, Lívia knows how to be beautiful when she wants to”, shot another internet user who was drooling over the blonde in the publication. Check the click:

Lívia Andrade vents about mental health after rumors of cancellation of a new program

Opened the game! Recently, Lívia Andrade vented about her mental health amidst several rumors that are circulating because of her new program, “Música Mix”. The presenter commented on the rumors and talked about the controversial debut of the Band attraction.

“We usually choose what we drink, what we eat and who we hang out with. But we don’t have the same criteria with news. They are simply shoved down our throats, we don’t even taste the lie. We swallow! This article is heavy and malicious with “one” intention, to harm”, wrote the blonde on her Twitter.

“And the thing doesn’t stop, it just goes downhill! Commitment to the truth, we don’t have! Fuck people’s mental health. Let me fight my anxiety and my rosacea. While we spend on medicine, they profit from your clicks”, he concluded.

