Indebtedness and default are the highest in 12 years; 8 out of 10 families have debts, points out CNC | Economy

And the indebtedness and default of Brazilian families grew again in July, according to a survey released this Monday (8) by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). With the rise, the indicators reached the highest level since 2010, when the survey began.

According to the survey, 78% of Brazilian families are in debt, and 29% are in arrears – highs of 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively, compared to June.

“The rise in default indicators, after falling in April, May and June, indicates that the extraordinary income support measures, such as extra FGTS withdrawals and the anticipation of the 13th salary to INSS beneficiaries, apparently had a momentary effect. in the payment of bills or debts already overdue, concentrated in the second quarter of this year”, pointed out in a note the president of CNC, José Roberto Tadros.

The percentage of household income committed to debt remained at 30.4%, the same level since April – but 22% of Brazilians have more than half of their income committed to debt.

The CNC survey also showed that there was a slight increase, from 10.6% to 10.7%, in the share of families who say they will not be able to pay the overdue bills.

This group is mainly composed of consumers who did not complete high school (13%), who were also the ones who most needed to delay payments in the month of July (33.3%).

Indebtedness grows between richest and poorest

Both families with incomes above ten times the minimum wage and those with incomes below this level saw their indebtedness grow in July. In the first group, the contracting of debts grew 0.8%, while in the second the increase was 0.6%.

“The expense classes of families that earn less are precisely the ones that have had the biggest recent price increases, so they end up spending a larger share of the budget to face the increase in inflation”, explains in a note Izis Ferreira, economist at CNC, responsible for by the search.