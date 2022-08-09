India rocket fails first launch; satellites fall to earth

The first launch of India’s new and smallest rocket, the SLS, on Sunday morning (7), was a failure. Two satellites were not properly placed in orbit and ended up being “unusable” a few hours after liftoff, according to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization). Read: they are now small pieces of charred wreckage, probably at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Everything went well during the first part of the trip, with the first three stages of the rocket. But the fourth and final module, responsible for adjusting the flight speed and putting the satellites on the right path, had a sensor failure and lost communication with Earth, just nine minutes after takeoff. Mission control failed to act in time and they ended up in a smaller orbit than expected.

“They were placed in an elliptical rather than a circular orbit,” explained ISRO President Sreedhara Somanath in a video on Twitter. Instead of placing the satellites on a fixed path 356 km above Earth, the rocket left them in an oval orbit, ranging between 356 km and 76 km in altitude.

Because they are on such an unstable route, the satellites “have already descended and are no longer usable,” according to the director. That is, they fell back to Earth. According to trajectory experts, the fourth stage and the charges re-entered our atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua.

Reentry would have occurred around 0443 UTC which is 1043pm CST in Nicaragua. I don’t think it’s likely that the reentry would have stretched as far as Nicaragua, but it might be worth being on the lookout for reports. — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) August 7, 2022

SSLV

The EOS-02 and AZAADISAT satellites were launched from the Space Center Satish Dhawan, on the coast of the country, aboard an SSLV-D1 rocket (small satellite launch Vehicle or “small satellite launch vehicle”)known for its low manufacturing cost.

As the name suggests, it is only 34 meters tall, and it was designed to carry smaller equipment, up to 500 kg. Designed with a modular system and simplified computer components, it requires minimal infrastructure to launch from terrestrial ground to space.

See the timing of the launch (so far successful):

satellites

EOS-2 Microsatellite Image: ISRO/Disclosure

EOS-2 is an experimental Earth observation microsatellite weighing 145 kg. It offers optical remote sensing, which operates in the infrared band with high spatial resolution.

Azaadisat is an 8C Cubesat — a compact cube-shaped satellite — weighing just 8 kg. It is part of a project to teach children in Indian public schools. The mission was themed “Women in Space” and carried 75 different payloads, each weighing about 50 grams, which were designed by students from rural regions of the country.

Among the equipment were a radio frequency pickup, which allows the transmission of data to radio amateurs here on Earth, an orbital radiation meter and even a selfie camera.