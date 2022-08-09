Influencer Gabriel Rangangan has a motorcycle accident on the Ring; friend dies – General

Influencer Gabriel Rangangan has 315k followers on Instagram (photo: reproduction / social networks)

The digital influencer Gabriel Marinho, known as Gabriel Rangangan, suffered a motorcycle accident at Anel Rodovirio, in Belo Horizonte, this Monday (8/8). The young man, who has 315,000 followers on Instagram, crashed into another motorcycle in the Vila Oeste and Camargos neighborhoods. Cristiano Mendes, who was a friend of the influencer since he was a child, died at the scene.

According to the Military Police, the driver of the other motorcycle had minor injuries and was taken to Unimed Hospital.

Gabriel was taken to the Joo XXIII Emergency Hospital this morning and undergoes surgeries throughout the day. According to the police report, he and Cristiano were thrown from the motorcycle with the impact of the crash.

The health status of the young person has not yet been disclosed by the family or by the Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig), which manages Hospital João XXIII.

Gabriel Rangangan is known for videos in which he performs motorcycle maneuvers, such as “give a degree”, a maneuver in which the driver rears the vehicle, leaning his body back and accelerating – hence the name “rangangan”, onomatopoeia that imitates the sound that the vehicle makes. motorcycle engine does.

He is also famous for the “c likes cheese” maple, pronounced like a whistle.