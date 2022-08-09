Instituto Evandro Chagas confirms that child had West Nile fever in Teresina

Photo: Cidadeverde.com file

The Instituto Evandro Chagas confirmed to the Municipal Health Foundation one more case of West Nile fever in Teresina. This is the 10th case registered in the capital since 2013.

The case was confirmed in a child with severe meningoencephalitis, who lives in the rural area of ​​the capital and who was admitted to the Hospital Infantil Lucidio Portela, in October 2021.

“After several days in hospital, the child was discharged with partial improvement and continues to be followed up in an outpatient clinic. The genetic material of the virus was detected in the child’s cerebrospinal fluid using the RT-PCR technique, carried out at the Evandro Chagas Institute – a reference laboratory of the Ministry of Health”, informed Lina Vera, Director of Health Surveillance, in an information note released on the subject. the case.

According to the director, the case was investigated by the Arbovirus Neuroinvasive Disease Surveillance Program, where the material collected was tested for herpes viruses, enteroviruses and several arboviruses (viruses transmitted by mosquitoes) – including dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, and has now arrived. the result confirming that it is the Nile fever virus.

“The Management of Zoonoses of the municipality of Teresina proceeded to capture mosquitoes at home and around the home of the sick child, for the proper identification of the species involved and an attempt to detect and isolate the virus”, he explained.

According to the director, this is the 10th human case of West Nile fever confirmed in the city of Teresina, since the Surveillance Program for Arbovirus Neuroinvasive Diseases was started in 2013.

Of the other 9 confirmed cases, eight were from people who lived in other municipalities and only one was from Teresina. The director said that the hospital network is trained and qualified to carry out the epidemiological investigation of cases.

"In the first half of 2022, 78 cases of neuroinvasive syndrome were investigated, among which 35 were associated with infection by at least one arbovirus, among them: dengue, Zika, chikungunya and Oropouche. These data reinforce that, in addition to the hemorrhagic syndromes caused by dengue and the severe joint impairment caused by chikungunya, the viruses transmitted by mosquitoes can seriously compromise the nervous system of patients. Therefore, it is essential to strengthen protective measures", he highlighted.

The disease

According to Fiocruz, West Nile Fever, or West Nile Fever (WNF), is an acute viral infection caused by a complex of Flavivirus Genus viruses with the potential to affect the central (CNS) or peripheral nervous system. Like Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya, FNO is an arbovirus transmitted by mosquitoes.

It is involved in a preferentially sylvatic transmission cycle, being transmitted to some animals through the bite of infected mosquitoes during the blood feeding of these insects. Accidentally, other animals and human beings that are in these areas can be infected, coming to develop serious conditions, with risk of death.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 80% of infected people have no symptoms. Among symptomatic cases, West Nile fever usually manifests in a mild form, with fever, headache, tiredness and vomiting. Severe forms of the disease, such as meningitis and encephalitis, affect one in every 150 infected. Symptoms can range from high fever and neck stiffness to seizures, coma and paralysis.

