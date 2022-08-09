Intel Arc A380 video card enters pre-sale in Brazil; check the price

After much anticipation, the Intel returned to the dedicated graphics card market with the Arc 380the first model of a lineup that will expand over time, covering different segments.

For this kick-off, the Santa Clara giant bet on the entry segment (depending on the point of view, it can even be seen as something below that), and the plate is landing in Brazil. It is already possible to find pre-sales on Brazilian soil for snacks R$ 1,599.99 in cash, or R$ 1,882.23 in installments, on the Kabum e-commerce. The plates will begin to be sent from the 12th of September.

The model in question is a custom version of ASRock, one of Intel’s partners in the propagation of the Arc A380, called ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX. This model runs in parallel with another option, which, by the way, was the first option launched based on Intel’s graphics chip, the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon OC.

Following the reference design, we have an ITX form factor VGA (190 x 124 x 39 mm), with a single fan. There are 6 GB of GDDR6 memory with a 96-bit interface and an effective clock of 15.5 Gbps. The GPU clock, ACM-G11, produced by TSMC in 6nm lithography, is slightly higher than the reference design value: 2250 MHz (the reference model is 2000 MHz).

The TDP is 92W, up from the reference design’s 75W. For power, the ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX requires an 8-pin PCIe connector. ASRock recommends a power supply of at least 500 Watts.

Based on the Xe HPG architecture, the Arc A380 supports hardware-accelerated AV1 video encoding, as well as HEVC and H.264 encoding and decoding, in addition to DirectX 12 Ultimate support. Through the Intel Xe Display Engine, the GPU can handle up to 4 monitors with HDR resolution and 4K at 120Hz, dual displays at 8K at 60Hz and up to 360Hz at 1080p and 1440p. There are three DisplayPort 2.0 ports and 1x HDMI 2.b.

The Arc A380 comes to be an option for those who are looking for a card to run games in Full HD. ASRock shared some data about the performance that your model delivers in some games, running under a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and with a low, medium or high graphic preset, depending on the title. Check it out below:

League of Legends (high quality): 166.9 FPS;

CS:GO (high quality): 160.1 FPS;

DOTA 2 (high quality): 146.2 FPS;

APEX Legends (average quality: 91.5 FPS;

PUBG (low quality): 83.1 FPS;

Calamity (medium quality:) 62.3 FPS;

The Division 2 (high quality): 53 FPS;

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (high quality): 56 FPS;

Cyberpunk 2077 (medium quality): 47.5 FPS;

Gears of war 5 (high quality): 63.1 FPS;

Watch Dogs: Legion (High Quality): 49 FPS.

All games were tested in DirectX 12, optimized for Intel’s Xe HPC architecture. ASRock did not elaborate on the rest of the configuration used for the test. At resolutions like Full HD, the processor plays a crucial role in overall performance.

Based on external tests, conducted with the GUNNIR model, we can observe that the performance is quite disappointing, the Arc A380 is even inferior to the already Jurassic GTX 1050 Ti, in some scenarios, as TechSpot shows, when the ReBar feature is off. Intel itself recommends the Resizable BAR, technology that the processor has full and direct access to VRAM, so that the board achieves the best possible result.

Another interesting fact is the issue of overclocking, the Ar A380 has interesting potential in this matter, but it still lacks in the drivers issue.