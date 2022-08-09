Involved in family feud with Karina Bacchi, he is a child of Flamengo and made a career abroad

The former striker Flamengo Amaury Nunes made headlines again by publicly declaring that he misses his son Enrico Bacchi, the result of his marriage to model Karina Bacchi. The former athlete and now businessman posted a message congratulating the boy and regretted the distance between the two. The former player played in few teams in Brazil and made a career abroad.

The former player was revealed by Rubro-Negro in the base categories. He even played for Bangu’s professional team when he was still young. However, his playing career, in Brazil, stopped at Moça Bonita.

KNOW THE PLAYER’S CAREER

Like many players, Amaury Nunes had a quick passage through national teams, but defended several clubs abroad.

At the age of 20, the athlete from Rio began to study and play in US university teams. Interest that aroused by a friend of the player.

As he stood out in university sports, Nunes aroused the interest of professional teams and ended up playing for some teams in the country. Between 2005 and 2010, when he was in the US, he played for teams in Fresno, Fuego, Charlotte Eagles, Rochester Rhinos and Charleston Battery. After the success of the seasons in the teams, Amaury gained attention and ended up in Asian football.

The businessman, who also had spells at Churchill Brothers, from India, Citizen AA, from Hong Kong and TOT SC, from Thailand, ended his career in 2013, after facing several injuries.

BUSINESS CAREER

Upon leaving the pitch, the former player who was already planning his future away from the pitch, decided to open, in 2008, the A10 Academy, a company dedicated to the field of sports exchange, a decision he took due to the experience lived by the former athlete who reconciled studies with football.

– I decided to help young people who, like me, have this dream of playing football without abandoning their studies. Today, only the US can provide that – said Amaury Nunes, explaining the pride he had in having already sent more than 500 young people to study and play sports in the US, in an interview with the UOL portal in 2017.

Amaury is also the owner of A10, a company founded in 2014 to manage professional football players, specializing in contract negotiations, career management and intermediation. The agency has among its successful cases the players Diego Costa and Luis Henrique, ex-Fluminense.