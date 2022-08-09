iOS 16 should resume useful function that was missed on the iPhone; understand | apps

iOS 16 should resume a feature much requested by users: the display of the icon with the battery percentage already in the status bar. The option was removed on the iPhone X for space reasons, and since then, models with Face ID need to add a widget to identify how much battery they have. The return of the function was spotted this Monday (8), in the fifth test version of the operating system, and is available for iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It is worth mentioning that, as the feature was only seen in the beta, it is possible that it will undergo changes until its official release. Next, learn more details.

Older iPhone models displayed battery status before, but the feature has been discontinued in versions that support Face ID. As the notch containing the TrueDepth camera capable of scanning the face occupies a considerable part of the status bar, at the time, Apple decided to remove the percentage to optimize the available space. For this reason, since the iPhone X, it is necessary to access the Control Center or even insert a widget to check the battery percentage.

Now, with the new function, it seems that the battery percentage can be simply checked once again, directly in the status bar. In this new version, in addition to the visual representation of the cell’s battery level, it will also be possible to check the specific percentage, which will be indicated on the current drawing.

To enable the new feature, the user must open the settings and tap on the “Battery” tab. The function will be available right from the start, and to activate it, just turn the switch next to “Battery Percentage”. It is worth mentioning that, as the feature was only spotted in the testing version of the operating system, it is possible that it will undergo changes until its official release, which should happen in the coming months.

Battery percentage is available for all Face ID phones, with the exception of the iPhone XR and 11, and the mini versions on the iPhone 12 and 13, possibly for space reasons. iOS 16 beta 5 is currently only available to developers.

See below the list of iPhones that will receive iOS 16

iPhone 8;

iPhone 8 Plus;

iPhone X;

iPhone XS;

iPhone XS Max;

iPhone XR;

iPhone 11 (all);

iPhone 12 (all);

iPhone 13 (all);

iPhone SE (as of 2020).

with information from MacRumors and 9to5Mac

