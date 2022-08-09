iOS 16 will show battery percentage in status bar [atualizado]

The fifth beta version of iOS 16 literally just came out and a (unexpected) novelty has already been observed: Apple has updated the battery icon us iPhones with Face ID to display the remaining charge percentagesomething that is currently only visible when opening the Control Center.

Instead of being displayed next to the battery icon, as on iPhones with Touch ID, the percentage is shown inside the indicator itself — precisely because of the lack of useful space on the sides of the front cutout, at least on mini models.

This percentage indication, of course, will be optional. To activate it, just go to Settings » Battery and turn on the new “Battery Level” option.

As we said, the fifth beta version of iOS 16 is now available to developers — the new public version could be released soon, no later than tomorrow.

Update 08/08/2022 at 15:51

As noticed by some readers and users on Twitter, the battery percentage is not showing on some models, including iPhones XR, 11, 12 mini and 13 mini. This, of course, could just be a bug of the current beta version — after all, the percentage view in the status bar is available on older models — like the iPhones X and XS.

In any case, we will be following the tests and will inform you if there is any other news, in the hope that this news reaches everyone.