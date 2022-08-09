IPCA: country registers deflation of 0.68% in July, but in the accumulated in 12 months rate remains in 2 digits | Economy

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, had down 0.68% in July , after having registered a rise of 0.67% in June, as announced this Tuesday (9) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). As a result, the country registered deflation – negative inflation – the first after 25 consecutive months of rising prices.

According to the IBGE, it was the lowest rate recorded since the beginning of the historical serieswhich began in January 1980.

In the year, the accumulated inflation is 4.77%. In the last 12 months, the rate slowed to 10.07%against the 11.89% registered in the immediately previous 12 months.

Despite the truce in July, it has been 11 months in a row with annual inflation running above double digits and at a level more than twice above the ceiling of the official target for 2022.

O result came as expected. The median of the projections of 36 institutions collected by Valor Data was a drop of 0.65% in the July IPCA.

Deflation in July is mainly explained by falling fuel prices and energy. The negative variations of these items reflect the drop in prices at Petrobras refineries and also the reduction in ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) applied as of Complementary Law 194/22, enacted at the end of June.

Gasoline prices dropped 15.48% and ethanol prices dropped 11.38%. The decline in gasoline prices, the item with the greatest individual weight on the IPCA, represented the most intense impact among the 377 sub-items that make up the index (-1.04 percentage points). The cost of residential energy fell by 5.78% and the price of bottled gas dropped by 0.36%.

The IBGE highlighted that in addition to the reduction in the ICMS rate charged on electricity services, another factor that influenced the decline in the housing group was the approval, by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), of the Extraordinary Tariff Revisions of ten distributors spread across across the country, which led to a reduction in tariffs as of July 13.

Lowering taxes in an election year was a strategy adopted by the government and Congress. However, despite holding back inflation in 2022, these measures put pressure on prices for 2023, as several economists warn.

The analysts’ assessment is that the deflation was punctual and that it will hardly occur in the coming months, due to the still generalized high prices.

Services inflation, for example, decelerated from 0.90% in June to 0.80% in July. In 12 months, however, the services index reached 8.87%, the highest level since June 2014, when it stood at 9.20%.

6 out of 10 items surveyed were more expensive in July

Although deflation was concentrated in a few groups, the rise in prices was less widespread in July. O Diffusion index decelerated from 67% in June to 63% last month – lowest since March 2021. This means that of the 377 products and services investigated by the IBGE, 237 had their prices high in the month – in June, 252 were high.

Of the 9 groups of products and services surveyed, two showed deflation in July, while the other seven had high prices. The result for the month was mainly influenced by the costs of the Transport (-4.51%) and Housing (-1.05%) groups.

See the July inflation for each of the surveyed groups:

Food and drinks: 1.30%

Housing: -1.05%

Household items: 0.12%

Clothing: 0.58%

Transport: -4.51%

Health and personal care: 0.49%

Personal expenses: 1.13%

Education: 0.06%

Communication: 0.07%

Economist talks about impact of 0.68% deflation

Inflation for the food and beverage group accelerated from 0.80% in June to 1.30% in July. The greatest pressure came from long-life milk (25.46%) and milk derivatives such as cheese (5.28%), butter (5.75%) and condensed milk (6.66%).

“We are in the off-season, which goes from March to September, October, that is, a period when the pastures are drier and this reduces the supply of milk on the market and the fact that production costs are very high”, explained the research manager, Pedro Kislanov.

The increase in milk contributed especially to the result of food at home, which accelerated from 0.63% in June to 1.47% in July. On the other hand, food outside the home (0.82%) decelerated in relation to June (1.26%), due to less intense increases in snacks (1.32%) and meals (0.53%).

Another high highlight was fruit, with an increase of 4.40%. On the side of falls, the biggest price declines came from tomatoes (-23.68%), potatoes (-16.62%) and carrots (-15.34%).

In addition to food, other items that had a significant increase in July were airline tickets (8.02%), water and sewage rates (0.96%), domestic servants (1.25%) and cigarettes (4.37%)..

All 16 areas surveyed by the IBGE had deflation in July, and in 10 of them the negative variation was more intense than the national average.

INPC drops 0.60% in July

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which calculates inflation for low-income families and is used as a reference for salary readjustments and INSS benefits, was -0.60% in July, the smallest change recorded since the beginning. of the historical series, started in April 1979.

As a result, the index accumulates a high of 4.98% in the year and 10.12% in the last 12 months.

Inflation above target in 2022 and risks for 2023

In 2021, inflation closed the year at 10.06%, well above the target ceiling (5.25%), representing the biggest increase since 2015.

Defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the inflation target for 2022 is 3.5% and will only be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%. The Central Bank has already officially admitted, however, that the inflation target will be missed in 2022 for the second year in a row.

The current projection of the financial market is an IPCA of 7.11% in 2022. For 2023, however, the expectation for the IPCA went from 5.33% to 5.36%.

For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%. In other words, the bets of an overflow of the target ceiling also grow in the next year.

Even with the indication that the worst is over for inflation, the BC last week raised the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage point, to 13.75% – the highest level in 6 years.

In the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), held last week, the Central Bank informed that it chose to “emphasize the twelve-month accumulated inflation in the first quarter of 2024, which reflects the relevant horizon [para definição da taxa de juros]”. With this, it indicates that the inflation target can be exceeded in 2023 for the third year in a row.