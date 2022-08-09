IPCA in July should have the first deflation in 26 months and the biggest contraction since the Real plan

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July will be released on Tuesday morning (9) and should present its first deflation in more than two years. The last time the index registered negative monthly variation was in May 2020, at the height of restrictions and distancing rules due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The projections of the market agents consulted by the Refinitiv range between 0.3% and 0.8% deflation. The average of forecasts points to a negative IPCA of 0.65% in July compared to May. If confirmed, the index will have the biggest deflation of the historical series started with the Real plan, in 1994.

A deflation of 0.65% also implies a deceleration of the IPCA in 12 months, from 11.89% to 10.10%. “Deflation is important, but it has an artificial character”, recalls Marcela Kawauti, chief economist at Prada Assessoria.

The reason for the retraction of the IPCA is no mystery to anyone. The limitation on the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), via the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), sanctioned last June, contributed to the fall in the price of items that are weighted in the index: fuel and energy.

A survey by Ticket Log points out that the average price of gasoline fell by 14.01% last month. Ethanol, in turn, was 8.34% cheaper. The states also reduced the ICMS on electric energy, which is added to the application, by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), of the green flag on tariffs.

“It is observed that this decline in prices has been generated ‘by forceps’ through decisions by our executive and legislature, and not through relief in international prices, the main factor that generates our current inflation”, points out Simone Pasianotto, chief economist of Reag Investimentos. The house predicts deflation slightly above the consensus, of 0.77% in July, and a negative change also for August, of 0.18%.

“The deflation of July and August is an excellent electoral flag, but it does not represent that the pressure on the price level was in fact – and in practice – reduced in a sustainable way”, says Simone.

Luis Otavio de Souza Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, says that deflation reduces, in the short term, the inertia of inflation. “Under normal conditions, everyone expected inflation to [de 12 meses] fell below double digits only in September. This should be brought forward to August”, he explains.

Leal admits that the July IPCA contraction should coincide with the fall in regulated prices, while market prices tend to continue rising, with a strong increase in food prices. But he says that deflation cannot be underestimated as it impacts inflationary dynamics in the future. “The salary negotiations that take place from now on will have a smaller base”, says the economist.

Looking at service inflation

For Marcela Kawauti, one of the IPCA’s points of attention is the services segment, which has been advancing since last March and accumulated a high of 8.73% in the 12 months through June. It is a segment where prices take longer to rise, but also take longer to retreat.

“You have a supply shock that generates inflation in a specific group and that starts to spread through the economy. Even if that group falls in price again, inflation is more resistant where it spreads”, explains Marcela.

As the fall in the price of gasoline is not recurrent, it is expected that the effect of the tax exemption on fuels will only last until the IPCA in August. In the Focus report this Monday (8), economists consulted by the Central Bank predict a residual deflation of 0.15% for the index in August. In September, the market predicts the IPCA again positive, advancing 0.5%.

“You have vectors in opposite directions compensating for each other, and in the liquid it goes negative. But when you remove the effect of gasoline, that inflation remains that hasn’t dissipated. Therefore, we should see positive inflation data again in September”, says the chief economist at Prada. “Unless the international price of oil drops a lot or the government takes some other tax. But these are effects we could not anticipate.”

Will deflation hold interest rates?

“The BC will certainly use the artificially generated deflation to weight its risk matrix, but this does not allow it to ease the monetary tightening cycle yet”, explains the chief economist at Reag.

For Luis Otávio Souza Leal, more important than deflation are the IPCA cores and industrial prices. “That’s what the Central Bank will be looking at”, says the economist. Banco Alfa forecasts a retraction in the average of the IPCA cores, from 0.89% to 0.6%, the lowest level in a year. For industrial prices, the expectation is for a deceleration, from 0.58% to 0.15%.

Felipe Simões, economist and director of WIT Asset, believes that deflation is punctual and does not affect the performance of the Central Bank. “The BC will look much more at what happens after the elections and what happens in the world”, he says.

Marcela Kawauti, in turn, says that the BC looks ahead 12 months and knows that the July deflation has non-recurring effects. “There is lower inflation this year, but it doesn’t change in the long term”, she says. The economist recalls that fiscal policy is moving in the opposite direction of monetary policy, which raises interest rates to try to control demand. “Fiscal and aid policy plays against this logic,” she concludes.

Errata: Contrary to what the title of the article said earlier, the July deflation will be the first in 26 months, not 24 months. The text was already fixed.

