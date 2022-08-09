IPCA with greater deflation in the historical series and Copom minutes reinforce the view that the Selic high cycle has come to an end

The domestic economic agenda of the morning of this Wednesday (9) had great expectations from the market, in order to bring more signals about the next steps of the Central Bank’s monetary policy. This is after the last week marked by the decision of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage point, to 13.75% per year, but indicating the end of the cycle (with any eventual adjustment of lesser magnitude). .

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) confirmed investors’ expectations and released the biggest deflation in history.

Prices measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which serves to guide the inflation targeting system adopted by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), recorded a drop of 0.68%, the biggest deflation since the beginning of the historical series, in 1980, and slightly below the average projections of Refinitiv, of fall of 0.65%. As a result, inflation accumulated in 12 months by the IPCA decelerated to 10.07%, compared to 11.89% accumulated in the 12 months through June.

As was to be expected, what caused the price drop were fuel, due to the government’s tax reduction measures. Gasoline prices dropped 15.48% and ethanol prices dropped 11.38%. Gasoline, individually, contributed with the most intense negative impact among the 377 sub-items that make up the IPCA, with -1.04 percentage points. In addition, there was also a drop in the price of vehicular gas, with -5.67%.

Despite the biggest deflation in the historical series, analysts and market economists point out that the prices of services are still very pressured.

“The July IPCA negative impression was mainly driven by recently enacted federal and state tax cuts, but we remain concerned about the intense and highly widespread underlying pressures on services and nontradables against a backdrop of a tight labor market and major additional fiscal stimulus for the second half of 2022 [como o Auxílio Brasil]”, points out Alberto Ramos, head of economic research at Goldman Sachs for Latin America.

Furthermore, with non-tradables inflation rising very rapidly (to close to 11%) and intensifying retroactive wage and pricing mechanisms (with wage contracts redefining incorporating cost-of-living adjustments), inflation is likely to will become more and more inertial, he adds.

Thus, in short, the challenging scenario of current and prospective inflation and the hawkish (hard, high interest rates to control inflation) the Federal Reserve should ensure a conservative calibration of monetary policy, in the economist’s assessment.

Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP, points out that, in general, today’s inflation reading was neutral. “While greater gasoline deflation does not change our prospective view, inflation continues to send the same signals: pressure on prices for services and some decompression in industrial sectors”, she points out.

The economist assesses that the services group even slowed down in the month from 0.90% to 0.80%, compared to a projection of 0.78%. Underlying services increased from 1.04% to 0.79% (estimate: 0.85%). But the dynamics for this group is inflationary pressure until the end of the year, in which there should be an average variation close to 0.75% monthly, he assesses.

For Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo, underlying inflation dynamics improved. Services are still under pressure, but they did not present the same negative surprise, nor acceleration, seen in previous months. “The data, in general, came better, it remains to be seen whether the improvement will be consistent. If that happens, the BC’s intention to end the cycle in August could become a reality”, he assesses.

Copom Minutes: narrow window for a new residual interest rate hike

The signal that the BC expects to have ended the cycle of high interest rates in August was highlighted in the Copom minutes, released one hour before the IPCA, more precisely at 8:00 am.

The text notes a relief in international inflation, as pointed out by Levante Ideias de Investimento. “The inflation rates of some advanced economies (…) suggest still strong pressures, but an incipient normalization in supply chains and an accommodation in the prices of the main commodities in the recent period (…) [que] may imply moderation in asset-linked inflationary pressures.”

In the domestic scenario, the Copom greatly reduced its inflation projections for this year, both in general and for administered prices. The Committee lowered the inflation forecast for this year to 6.8%, two percentage points below the 8.8% expected at the previous meeting. previous.

The drop in fuel prices made the Copom revise expectations for the inflation of administered prices very low. The estimate for 2022 turned negative by 1.3%, compared to 7.0% in the previous estimate. The projection for managed inflation in 2023, however, rose to 8.4% from 6.3% in the document from the previous meeting.

The conclusion of the Minutes is a convergence of inflation to the targets, but only in the long term. The text reads: “the twelve-month inflation projection in the first quarter of 2024, which incorporates the secondary effects of the tax changes (…) is compatible with the strategy of convergence of inflation towards the target over the relevant horizon.” He added: “The Committee noted that the inflation projection for calendar year 2024 is also around the stipulated target.” As a result, the expectation is that there will be no further interest rate hikes throughout this year, according to Levante.

Mercadante, from Rio Bravo, points out that the Copom placed great emphasis on fiscal risks, attributing to them the greatest risks of de-anchoring ahead. For the economist, the minutes do not change the view of the house, which continues to believe in another rise in interest rates in September. “The projection bias, however, is down, reinforced by today’s inflation data.”

For XP, the minutes suggest that the committee ended the cycle of monetary tightening and the Selic rate will remain at that level for an extended period, until inflation decelerates more clearly. “In our opinion, even with the Selic at this level not being enough to bring inflation to the center of the target in 2023, it will bring some deceleration and, when the monetary policy horizon changes to 2024, the BC will see room to start easing the inflation rate. cycle”, points out the house.

Also for Itaú, the minutes indicate that the Selic hike last week was probably the last of the tightening cycle, as it mentions the inflation projections for the beginning of 2024 and the lagged effects of monetary policy, which should become more intense in the second half of the year.

“On the other hand, the committee also emphasized vigilance in assessing whether the prospect of high interest rates over a long period will be sufficient to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target. This leaves the door open for a residual increase if the data surprises in that direction. The door is also left open regarding the direction of the next moves after a (hopefully prolonged) pause period.

Bank of America, which sees the Copom minutes reinforcing its view that the monetary tightening cycle is over, highlights that the message of the document is also consistent with the projection of cuts starting next year, taking the Selic to 10.50% at the end of next year.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, considers that maintaining the Selic at 13.75% or increasing it by another 25 basis points at the next meeting is not the most relevant decision to be observed, but for how long this terminal rate will be maintained. “Our current view is that interest rates will only start to be cut in mid-2023, but there are risks on both sides for inflation that could change the starting point of this fall”, economists point out.

Related