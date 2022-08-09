iPhone 12 is cheap at Americanas with this coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

As we approach the launch of the iPhone 14 series, older Apple devices like the iPhone 12 are falling in price. And today, this model is at a special discount at R$ 3721.

Made for the most demanding, the iPhone 12 features a 6.1″ OLED panel with Full HD resolution. Inside, it works with a powerful Apple A14 Bionic chip combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. In addition, its battery promises to deliver several hours of use on just one charge.

In terms of the camera, Apple has added a 12MP rear main lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera. There are also other highlights like NFC, support for 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6. Plus, it comes out of the box with iOS 15 ready to go.

Key Features – iPhone 12

Screens: 6.1 Full HD OLED

6.1 Full HD OLED Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic RAM: 4GB

4GB Internal storage: 64 GB

64 GB Back camera: dual 12 MP (f/1.6, main) + 12 MP (f/2.4, ultrawide);

dual 12 MP (f/1.6, main) + 12 MP (f/2.4, ultrawide); Frontal camera: 12 MP (f/2.2);

12 MP (f/2.2); Dimensions: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm (HxWxD);

131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm (HxWxD); Weight: 135 grams;

135 grams; Drums: 2,815. Up to 15 hours of offline video playback, 10 hours online, 50 hours of music, 15W wireless charging;

2,815. Up to 15 hours of offline video playback, 10 hours online, 50 hours of music, 15W wireless charging; Others: 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Face ID, support for WiFi 6, NFC;

5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Face ID, support for WiFi 6, NFC; Colors: blue, white, black, green and red;

blue, white, black, green and red; Operational system: iOS 15

With a super discount, the iPhone 12 is a great investment for those who don’t like Android. However, follow exactly the steps below to receive the offer:

1 – Install the Americanas App

2 – Open the link below with App Americanas

– Black

– RED

– PURPLE

Use the coupon: PARTY 10

