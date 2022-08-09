Is there a double payment of PIS/Pasep in 2022?

Check out how the PIS/Pasep payment will look like for the year 2022 and find out who will be entitled to receive

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

In 2022, the Federal Government released the withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance. The value is aimed at workers from private and public companies that carry out their activities in 2020, that’s because in 2021 the payment was postponed and did not happen.

Thus, several workers believed that the amount of payment would be doubled, which did not happen. Thus, the 2022 payment refers to the 2020 allowance, and the 2021 payment will only take place in 2023.

Who can receive PIS/Pasep?

First, to receive payments for the 2020 base year, the worker must:

be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received in 2020 an average of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked in 2020 for 30 days with a formal contract;

Be with the information updated by employers in Rais (Annual List of Social Information).

How to know who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

Firstly, for PIS (private company workers), it is possible to find out who is entitled through:

Worker Cash Application;

Box website;

Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

In the case of Pasep (public servants), it is possible to find out through the Banco do Brasil service telephone numbers:

Capitals and metropolitan regions – 4004-0001;

Other cities – 0800 729 0001;

Hearing impaired – 0800 729 0088.

How to withdraw the amount?

First, it is possible to withdraw PIS at Caixa Econômica Federal branches with a photo identification document, and with the Citizen Card at ATMs and lottery outlets.

Revealed the list of those who need to update CadÚnico

As for Pasep, the withdrawal can be made at Banco do Brasil branches with an identification document and by automatic transfer to the account of the institution’s customer.

Caixa released BRL 23.7 billion for PIS/Pasep withdrawals

Caixa Econômica Federal released the amount of R$ 23.7 billion for the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep and the workers who will be entitled to the quotas are those who worked between 1971 and 1988.

In this way, both private sector workers and public sector workers will be entitled to receive the amounts. That is, the only requirement is to be registered in the program since 1971.

In addition, according to Caixa, most of these unredeemed quotas are related to the death of the beneficiaries or due to the advanced age of the worker, who may not know the amounts available.

Therefore, it should be noted that in the event of the worker’s death, the right is passed on to heirs or dependents. Thus, the deadline for withdrawing the amounts ends on July 1, 2025, so there are two ways to obtain the amount, check which ones are

Withdrawal of shares by the holder

In this option, if the interested party is the worker himself, it is sufficient to present an official document with a photo at a Caixa branch and request information regarding PIS/Pasep.

Withdrawal of shares by heirs

First, in this option, the heirs can receive the shares in the event of the death of the holder. Therefore, it is necessary to go to a Caixa branch and present the documentation that proves the identity of the worker who died and the link with him.

Will more people start to win the Gas Voucher in August?

In addition, it is necessary to present a death certificate, a declaration of a dependent entitled to a pension for death, a court permit designating the beneficiaries to be looted and a public deed of inventory.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / shutterstock.com