Isadora finds new evidence of Joaquim’s crime and detonates her husband

“Beyond Illusion” is in its final stretch and the unfolding of the story promises to shock fans. To get rid of the evidence that Yolanda (Duda Brack) has against Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), Ursula (Bárbara Paz) will run over the starlet, who will be hospitalized. Even between life and death, the young woman will make it deliver a copy of the documents to Isadora (Larissa Manoela).

In scenes that will air this Tuesday (9), Yolanda will deliver the copy of all evidence against the ex-lover to margo (Marisa Ort). To deliver them to the young lady, the Frenchwoman will be instructed to take an agreed amount of money. Dorinhahowever, will not mind the price.

Once you get the documents, isadora will work up the courage and make the decision to transfer David/Raphael (Rafael Vitti) from the farm’s pantry to his studio, which is in the center of the city. The couple will be able to reach the place without being seen by anyone. After that, then, they will celebrate the conquest.

The next day, Violet (Malu Galli) will admit to eugenio (Marcello Novaes) who discovered that Joaquim stole the weaving. With the lack of evidence, he will be uncomfortable, but isadora will taste. “Unfortunately it’s not slander, Eugenio. Joaquim was really robbing the factory, in collusion with Úrsula. Here’s the evidence.”will show the documents.