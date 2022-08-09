Isolated in the artistic environment, Regina Duarte makes a decision and praises the Pantanal

support the 247

247 – After banning political posts on her official account, Regina Duarte praised the production of Pantanal on Instagram. In a video published this Saturday (6), the veteran praised Isabel Teixeira, who is the interpreter of Maria Bruaca in Bruno Luperi’s feuilleton. “Nobody scores alone!” she said, in part of the message. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

She published scenes of Maria Bruaca in the nine o’clock soap opera to the sound of the song Maria, Maria by Elis Regina. “Agreeing ‘ipsis litteris’ with Patricia Kogut and with the millions of fans of the great actress that Pantanal is revealing for our delight. Congratulations cast that we are like football: no one scores alone”.

Regina Duarte referred to the ten and zero session by columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo. Two days ago, the journalist gave top marks to Isabel Teixeira’s performance. “This time for the scenes of Maria Bruaca expelled from her home in the Pantanal. The actress has been the highlight of recent episodes. What a show, what a pleasure to follow her work”, she published.

At the end of June, the former Globo actress revealed in a video on Instagram that she made a new account just to talk about politics. She said that, being in the artistic field, she was charged by fans for not having content related to her area. For a few years, Regina has been using social media to defend conservative ideals and Jair Bolsonaro.

