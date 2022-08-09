Itaú beats the market – and the competition

Itaú Unibanco reported a second quarter above market expectations – and also above the numbers of competitors Bradesco and Santander.

The bank also revised its guidance for 2022 and analysts are already talking about revising the year’s earnings estimates upwards.

Itaú’s profit stood at R$7.7 billion in the second quarter, up 17.4% year-on-year. Return on equity was 20.8%.

The financial margin with customers grew 31% – according to the bank, positively impacted by the growth of the loan portfolio and the change in the mix, with more products with better spreads.

The financial margin with the market was positive at R$ 700 million, a decrease of 67% in the annual comparison. Even so, JP Morgan said that the number was ‘impressive’, considering the losses of R$1.5 billion by Santander and R$600 million by Bradesco in this line.

On the asset quality side, JP Morgan also said Itaú fared better than its peers: the 90-day NPL stood at 2.7% – a decline of just 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter; while at Bradesco the decline was 60 basis points excluding the benefits from the sale of the loan portfolio. At Santander, the NPL remained stable, but was ‘helped’ by a 14.9% rise in the renegotiated portfolio in the quarter.

Total renegotiated credits stood at 3.7% of Itaú’s portfolio; against 5% at Bradesco and 6.8% at Santander.

For UBS, Itaú’s result was ‘very clean’ – with nothing out of the ordinary and with better asset quality dynamics than its main peers. Citi said the bank’s strong revenue performance was a positive surprise and should lead to upward revisions of the market consensus.

Itaú itself has already started the revisions, raising the guidance for the year.

Despite expecting a rise in the cost of credit – the guidance went from R$25-R$29bn to R$28bn-R$31bn – the bank believes that there is still room for growth in the portfolio: the projections for 2022 went from an increase between 9% and 12% to 15.5%-17.5%.

In addition, the forecast for the expansion of the financial margin with customers went from 20.5% to 23.5% to between 25% and 27%.

“The revision of financial income exceeds the increase in the credit provision. This should have a positive impact of between 3% and 4% on net income, between old and new guidance,” JP Morgan analyst Domingos Falavina told the Brazil Journal.

For a manager, taking into account all the revised guidance assumptions, at the midpoint, the expected profit for the year should be revised upwards by about 4-5% from the consensus.

“I think here is the benefit of the doubt. For now, despite higher delinquencies, higher spreads and earnings are more than enough to offset this increased cost of credit,” said the manager.

On the stock exchange, Itaú shares are trading at around 8x the expected earnings for this year and 1.5x their estimated book value.

