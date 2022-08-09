Itaú (ITUB4) profits R$7.679 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022, up 17.4% year-on-year; bank announces JCP

Itaú (ITUB4) recorded managerial recurring income of BRL 7.679 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 17.4% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021, the largest private bank in Brazil said on Monday. (8).

For the bank, the Refinitiv consensus pointed to a profit expectation of R$ 7.487 billion.

The managerial financial margin totaled R$22.638 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 20.5% compared to 2Q21.

According to Itaú, the increase in credit volume was the main lever for margin growth. In addition to volume, the margin benefited from the continued change in the product mix, with greater relative growth in products with better spreads, such as financed and installment plans.

The return on average equity (ROAE) was 20.8% between April and June this year, an increase of 1.9 percentage points (pp) compared to the same period in 2021.

Service fees grew 8.3% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, totaling R$10.499 billion.

The result of bad debts reached BRL 7.098 billion between April and June 2022, an increase of 73.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

Non-interest expenses reached R$13.310 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The cost of credit totaled R$7.535 billion in the second quarter, up 60.6% when compared to the same quarter of last year, due to higher expenses in the retail business in Brazil, related to the continuous growth of the credit portfolio, as well as as well as a growth mix that is more concentrated in consumer credit portfolios. Total assets amounted to R$2.294 trillion in 2Q22, against R$2.069 trillion in 2Q21.

The default rate was 2.7% in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.4 pp compared to the same period in 2021.

The total loan portfolio grew 19.3% compared to the second quarter of 2021, reaching R$1.084 trillion in June 2022.

The portfolio of individuals reached R$ 372.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 33.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

While the micro, small and medium-sized companies portfolio totaled R$162.8 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 22.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

earnings

The Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP), in the amount of R$0.306500 per share, with 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$0.306500 per share. 0.260525 per share.

Payment will be made on August 30, based on the final shareholding position recorded on August 18, 2022, with its shares traded “ex-rights” as of August 19.

Itaú Unibanco has revised upwards its projections for the year 2022. The total loan portfolio is expected to grow between 15.5% and 17.5%.

As for the financial margin with customers, Itaú projects growth of up to 27% this year.

The bank estimates a rise of up to 9% in revenue from services rendered and insurance results.

Check out the bank’s revised projections for 2022:

