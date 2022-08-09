Itaú’s position on the PDA card – It is still possible to send points to airlines

This afternoon our social media and WhatsApp groups were flooded with comments and even a regulation of the Itaú PDA card informing that it would no longer be possible to transfer points for airline loyalty programs, that is, TudoAzul, Smiles and LATAM Pass.

We contacted Itaú who informed us that, for now, nothing changes with the card and transfers are still possible. The bank even sent us the following statement:

Itaú Unibanco informs that there were no changes in the points program of the Pão de Açúcar Itaú Platinum and Gold cards – which continue to allow the transfer of accumulated points to airline programs, namely TudoAzul, Latam and Smiles. Updated regulations are available here. Itaú regrets what happened and apologizes to its customers.

Interest in the PDA Card

What makes the Pão de Açúcar Mais card, or simply PDA, so attractive for those who accumulate points and miles is the fact that it is possible to accumulate 1 point per real spent on the card, while basically all other credit cards issued in Brazil accumulate points based on the invoice amount in dollars.

And as far as point transfers for air programs are concerned, we have the following parities:

Platinum Card

1 PDA point = 1 TudoAzul point

1 PDA point = 0.88 Smiles points or LATAM Pass

Gold Card

1 PDA point = 1 TudoAzul point

1 PDA point = 0.70 Smiles points or LATAM Pass

Take note

Well, according to Itaú bank, for now the PDA remains unchanged and all the noise we had today was just a false alarm.

Question: How long is it unchanged?

To know more

To see the official website of the Pão de Açúcar card, click here.

To read other articles and promotions related to Itaú cards, click here.

How about following us on Instagram so you don’t miss our lives and also follow us on our channel on telegram?

Pontos pra Voar may eventually receive commissions on purchases made through some of the links and banners available on our website, without this having any impact on the final price of the product or service purchased by you.

When we publish sponsored articles, these are clearly identified throughout the text. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Share with the friends: