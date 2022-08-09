“It’s a milestone for me”

Who enters the plot in today’s chapter (08) in “Pantanal”, as an accomplice to Ibrahim’s ulterior motives (Dan Stulbach) is his wife, Ingrid, played by Gisela Reimann, in a participation with a taste of homage, since the actress played the character Érica in the first version, more than 30 years ago.

In an interview shared by Globo with the press, the actress commented on the invitation to be part of the remake of the soap opera. “I was so happy for words! I took it as a tribute, it’s an immense joy to be able to do ‘Pantanal’ again, a work that marked me my whole life, my first soap opera. To return, especially as Ingrid, Erica’s mother, a character that didn’t exist in the first version, is a milestone for me. Just as it was a milestone to live with Érica for more than 30 years”.

Then, Gisela talked about the recordings of the first versionaired by Manchete in 1990. “Memories that marked me my entire life. I came to the soap opera ‘Pantanal’ when it was at the height of its success, all that was said. I suddenly joined a cast that I already admired, in a soap opera that I watched. It was a dream”, he reported.

“Nature enchanted me”

The actress spoke about the first impression he had of the biome that serves as the setting for the plot. “When I arrived at the Pantanal, nature enchanted me and I was dazzled, I would say even in a state of shock. I tell everyone that it is the most beautiful place I’ve ever been. I remember the union of the cast and the affection, patience and generosity with which I was received. Erica’s arrival on the boat was also unforgettable, beautiful scenes”.

Asked who Ingrid is, Gisela tried to summarize: “Ingrid is a very rich woman, who lives on appearances. In her relationship with Erica, there is a confrontation because the daughter contests many things, especially her father’s attitudes. She’s not evil, but she’s torn between her daughter’s love and what she cares about., which are the family’s appearances, image, and name. There is this confrontation with Erica, but she also confronts her husband for his attitudes”.

“But at the same time she is by his side, she doesn’t get out of this situation. This return of Erica with José Lucas, she is pregnant and engaged to him is a shock to Ingrid. It was very difficult for her to accept the situation, especially because of his story. At the same time, she surrenders to the marriage so the family image doesn’t get tarnished, it’s the way she sees it,” she stressed.

quiet recordings

Gisela stressed that the recordings went smoothly. “They were great because we shot on location, not in the studio. We shot in a mansion and that was important for me to embody the character. When you enter the location and put on the costume, the character comes in”, she recalled.

“My relationship with Marcela Fetter was great, in the first scene I was already feeling like her mother. Seeing her playing Érica brings a beautiful feeling inside me, a really maternal feeling. My scenes with Dan were also very good, intense, strong scenes, he is an actor that I admire very, very generous. It was something indescribable for me”, concluded.