‘It’s hell with him’, husband told brother on WhatsApp

In a message sent to his brother via WhastaApp application, Walter Henri Maximillen Biot, who died last Friday (5th) with signs of aggression, according to the Civil Police of Rio, classified living with her husband Uwe Hebert Hahn as “hell”. – German consul arrested over the weekend on suspicion of involvement in the death of his partner.

“I’ll call you another day. It’s hell here with Uwe,” the Belgian told his relative. The brother replied, “Don’t worry. Courage”

Biot ended the conversation by saying he would look for the police and sent a photo with a chin injury.

The message appears in the inquiry of the Leblon Police Station (14th DP) that investigates the diplomat for the crime of qualified murder committed against her husband. For the unit, there is no doubt that the Belgian was killed by his partner in the couple’s penthouse, on Rua Nascimento Silva, in Ipanema, an upscale neighborhood in the south of the city.

A friend of Walter’s, a Spaniard who works at a beach shack, told the Civil Police in a statement that the couple had frequent fights.

He described the German as a controlling person who humiliated his husband, who did not work and until about a year ago depended on him financially.

Due to disagreements, Biot even broke up his marriage and traveled to Belgium. He had expenses paid for by a friend. But three months later, he returned to Brazil and resumed their relationship.

A year ago, according to the testimony, Biot’s friend died and left him an inheritance of R$ 600 thousand euros – which is equivalent to a little more than R$ 3 million. From there, the fights between the couple only increased.

The victim’s friend also reported that Uwe often repeated that he was a diplomat and therefore nothing would happen.

Diarist also testified

The day laborer who worked in the couple’s apartment told the police a routine of disagreements. According to her, in April or May, the pantry door and a glass in the kitchen cabinet were broken as if they had been hit by some object.

The professional reported that this year, she observed on two or three occasions, blood stains on the pillowcase of the pillow used by Biot and in July she observed a cut on the forehead of the Belgian.

The consul reported to the police that the husband suddenly got up from the sofa, ran towards the balcony, tripped and fell facedown on the floor. To family members and acquaintances, the German said that her husband had a heart attack. At the time, the SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service) was called. The doctor responsible for the care decided to send the body to the IML (Forensic Medical Institute) to certify the cause of death.

The expertise indicated the presence of more than 30 injuries on the victim’s body. The cause of death was head trauma. Traces of blood were located at three points in the apartment with the help of luminol.

The couple had been together for 23 years

Uwe and Walter had lived together for 23 years and had been in Rio de Janeiro for four years. The couple was moving to Haiti.

In a statement to the police, the consul explained that they would leave Brazil because every four years he is forced to change countries due to diplomatic issues.

According to him, the husband was happy with the change, but a month ago he started drinking alcohol excessively and consuming sleeping pills (soothing). He further claimed that the husband was “nervous and distressed” with the organization of the move, which is why he started drinking and consuming medication in a disorderly way.

The report continues to request a position from the consul’s defense, but has not yet received a response.