It’s time for investors to spice up their portfolio a little – Investimentos – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Nicholas McCarthy, Chief Investment Officer at Itaú, evaluates the Brazilian stock market with great eyes in 2022

The rise and fall of interest rates is a preponderant factor in the current situation, as it will dictate the tone of opportunities in the market

Itaú’s CIO has his doubts about a stronger Selic escalation, but points out the best paths for investors

(Isaac de Oliveira, special for the E-Investor) – Responsible for the investment area of ​​the largest private bank in Brazil, Nicholas McCarthy, Chief Investment Officer of Itaú, points out that the market is at the best time for investors to spice up their portfolio a little.

“The stock market is very cheap. Not only for Brazilian levels, but also worldwide”, says McCarthy. The executive assesses that the sectors most sensitive to high interest rates, such as technology, construction and consumption, are more discounted. At the other end, banks and commodities stand out.

The rise and fall of interest rates is a major factor in the current conjuncture, as it will dictate the course of inflation and investors should be aware of opportunities. At last week’s meeting, the Copom raised the Selic rate to 13.75% per year.

Itaú’s CIO has his doubts about a sharper rise in the Selic rate. In the same way that the Brazilian Central Bank anticipated the movement and was one of the first countries to raise interest rates, McCarthy believes that the country will take the lead in the reduction process. There is a non-negligible chance that Brazil will have one of the first central banks to lower interest rates when the world scenario allows this to happen, in the middle of next year”, he says.

And with inflation on the radar, the executive reinforces that this can be a good ally in choosing fixed income securities, a darling of investors at this time of greater distrust. “If we’re wrong and inflation doesn’t actually fall, the investor is protected,” says McCarthy.

Read the main excerpts from the interview:

E-Investidor – Will the interest rate hike set the tone for the second half of the year?

Nicholas McCarthy – Brazil did relatively well in the first half of the year, compared to the international market. The Brazilian Central Bank was ahead of the rest of the other countries in the process of raising interest rates. It seems that the world woke up and saw that inflation would be a topic that would make investors more nervous, given the magnitude of the rise. With the rest of the world also entering this high interest rate movement, the world economy should slow down and Brazil will not escape this slowdown either.

As we are already at the end of the interest rate hike process, there is a non-negligible chance that Brazil will have one of the first Central Banks to lower interest rates when the world scenario allows this to happen, in the middle of next year. In the same way that interest at 2% moved inflation to 10%, we believe that interest at this level between 13% and 14% will move inflation down.

What investment opportunities are you currently identifying?

McCarthy – There was a stock market crash last year. This year, the Ibovespa rose by 10%, but then dropped by 15%. There was volatility and the index is very close to zero for the year, against a world stock market falling close to 20%. In this first semester, many people took the opportunity to make a little profit and invested in fixed income.

In the Brazilian market, where we are already close to a real interest rate of 6%, the entire share of tax-exempt securities, such as CRAs, CRIs, LCIs, LIGs, is a very important opportunity for customers. Whether investors who suffered nothing from the stock market crash or customers who have new resources to invest in these bonds of up to ten years.

What is your stock market diagnosis?

McCarthy – The stock market is very cheap. Not only for Brazilian levels, but also worldwide. The Ibovespa is close to 100 thousand points and, at this level, investors who are long are interested in keeping their positions. If you don’t have anything in your purse, it seems like an interesting time to put a little money at risk.

We believe that the Ibovespa will only really start to move when people see that at some point, even 12 or 18 months from now, there will be a possibility of a drop in interest rates. As long as this is not clear, the bag will hardly move very far.

Is fixed income a way out until then?

McCarthy – In the short term, fixed income opportunities are in exempt securities and we are very fond of inflation-linked assets. If we are wrong and inflation does not in fact fall, the investor is protected. I’m not talking about fixed income CDI and a one-year term. The interesting thing is that it is for a longer period because at some point inflation will subside and interest rates will have an important opportunity to fall. Investors should think a little more about the medium term and not so much about the CDI, which is now.

uA recent survey by Itaú showed the interest of heirs in investing in startups, in addition to the family business. Will this consolidate or diminish with the recent global crisis in the sector?

McCarthy – This is a type of product that needs to have an investment horizon of at least five years. For high-income people, it’s a constant interest, because it’s a way to shift some capital to companies that are just starting out. We do not believe that this interest will disappear.

When interest rates are very low, it is easier for these companies to make capital rounds and raise money than when interest rates are already high, as they are in Brazil, or starting to rise. And they also suffer from this high interest rate because they need money to maintain and make the business viable.

There is a process of re-pricing global assets and the companies that are best positioned are the ones that will survive. The important thing for a person when buying or investing in this is not to look so much at the short term and try to look more at who the manager is.

Because?

McCarthy – Any manager makes mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes. People think that money is made in this buying and selling movement. The important thing is to balance it out, having a little more fixed income, then a little less, having a little variable income, then less. Over time you capture that, knowing that you are going to have very good years and very bad years.

Considering that the Brazilian stock market is discounted, which sectors are interesting?

McCarthy – We prefer to recommend the exchange as a whole rather than a specific sector. Our allocation is normally 75% via managers and 25% via the index, because this gives a little more mobility to enter and exit with a certain flexibility.

All sectors that are more linked to interest rates suffered the most, such as consumption, construction and technology. The banking sector, on the other hand, suffers a little less from high interest rates. Commodities too.

Why do you prefer to make the recommendation via managers?

McCarthy – Because managers have tasks that 99% of people don’t. They are required to read the balance sheets of companies diligently. Individuals do not do this. They have the job of seeing the anticipated economic moment. Managers are probably already looking at when it will be possible to have an interest rate cut in Brazil and which sectors will benefit as a result. Individuals, in general, have neither the time, nor the agenda, nor the way to do this.

Now, funds are going through a time when they are delivering less return than indices. But it’s part. What the manager is trying to show his clients is that there is no point in looking at them for a year or two. This is a process of capital perpetuity for inheritances, future generations and for them to be able to retire with more peace of mind.

In the case of commodities, whose sector is one of the most important in the stock market, do you believe that they are reaching the end of the upswing cycle or is there still room to advance further?

McCarthy – These commodity cycles are a little longer, closer to five years. Who led the world growth in the last ten years was the United States. It looks like there is an opportunity looking forward that the rest of the world will grow a little more and the United States will slow down a little bit. When this happens, there is a new investment cycle and this causes the purchasing power of emerging countries to increase, as well as the consumption of food and commodities such as oil, ore, metals.

I don’t think commodities will go up much more, but I believe their cycle is a little longer lasting. Now, the market exaggerates. It rises a lot, then falls and stays in this back and forth. This is an interesting sector looking forward.

How should investors position themselves in relation to volatility, considering the elections in the domestic scenario, the risk of recession abroad and the continuation of the war in Ukraine?

McCarthy – The investor has to have a position that sleeps well. Whether 10% of stock exchange, exchange or fixed income. Go from the position you feel comfortable in to be able to navigate a period of greater volatility, but being aware that in these moments there are usually also several opportunities. If the bag is cheap, buy some. If it goes up, sell a little of what you bought more. It’s interesting to make small moves.

Anxiety gets in the way. We do not think that Brazilian volatility today is very different from the traditional one. In fact, the international market is more volatile than the traditional one.

Even so, is it interesting to maintain applications abroad with this scenario?

McCarthy – It’s always interesting to have international exposure over time. If you don’t have anything and you’re going to start now, the moment is a little more delicate. But having international exposure is important for everyone.

Read too