J talks about Corinthians again on social network and thanks Fiel; athlete remains connected to the club

The striker Jô returned to talk about Corinthians on his social networks. This time, the athlete used his official profile to thank Fiel for messages sent to him.

“I always want to thank Corinthians fans for the thousands of messages. I am grateful and will always be grateful for everything, both the fans and Corinthians! Thank you”, wrote the athlete through the tool. stories of Instagram – see post below.

It is worth remembering that last weekend, the player also moved his social networks with a post about his departure from the club. On the occasion, Jô reposted a publication that was in favor of his reintegration into the Corinthians squad.

Jô sent his friendly termination with Corinthians on June 9, 2022. The reason is that the athlete was caught in a samba circle during a Corinthians game. At the time, the former shirt 77 had missed training at CT Joaquim Grava.

Jô’s contract, however, two months after the termination was announced, is still valid at the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). O Mine Helm talked to a club director and he said that more time is needed for the parties to reach a financial agreement.

Jô was on his third spell at Corinthians. The player defended the club between 2003 and 2005, 2017 and 2020 and 2021, and played, in all, 284 games with the white shirt. The striker also won three titles: two Brazilians (2005 and 2017), and one Paulista (2017). The ex-77 shirt scored 65 goals for the team.

