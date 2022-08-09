James Webb’s Top 5 Discoveries So Far

Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) began its scientific operations in July of this year, a series of images has been released. Some draw attention for the record they represent, while others surprise for their beauty and richness in detail.

Check out some of the biggest observations scientists have made so far:

More detailed picture of the Universe

July 11th was a big milestone for scientists. On that date, NASA showed the world the most detailed image ever taken of the Universe, which points to a region with massive galaxy clusters known as SMACS 0723.

This is not the first time that James Webb has provided a glimpse into this area. In fact, one photo preview had already been released by the space agency in early July, although it was only part of a stability test of the machinery, without scientific purposes.

The deep field photo, as it is called, draws attention to the age of the galaxies seen there. Some of them are more than 13 billion light years away, pointing to the beginnings of the Universe. James Webb is able to see in the infrared spectrum, which allows it to capture such distant objects.

Oldest galaxy ever detected

This is a topic subject to change – indeed, it has already happened. The telescope’s main purpose is to look into the past, looking back a few hundred thousand years after the Big Bang. Consequently, it is common for it to bring back images of the oldest stars and galaxies ever detected.

First, James Webb looked at the GLASS-z13, located 13.4 billion light-years away. It was then considered by scientists to be the oldest galaxy ever seen in the Universe.

But changes can happen quickly. Now, a new study that also uses data from the telescope suggests that the oldest galaxy is called CEERS-93316, located 13.8 billion light-years away. The new article is available in the open access repository arXiv.

Oldest star ever seen

Another record for Webb: the telescope was able to capture the oldest star ever seen in the Universe, located 12.9 billion light-years from Earth. Aerendel, as it was called, is located within the Sunrise Arc galaxy.

It’s not the first time scientists have seen it in space. The Hubble Space Telescope had already detected the star, although the level of detail of the image made by him is lower. Both observations took place in 2022.

first supernova

James Webb was able to capture the image of a supernova – stellar explosion – which occurred between 3 and 4 billion light years from Earth. This is not such an old event when compared to the ones mentioned above. What makes you so special?

Basically, the fact that the telescope was not programmed for this. The supernova image was taken accidentally, but it points to the machinery’s ability to regularly capture such events, including those stars that exploded in the early Universe.

Scientists believe that the first stars in the Universe were made up mainly of hydrogen and helium. Webb’s work can help to solve several doubts, indicating the difference between ancient and modern stars.

cartwheel galaxy

Last but not least, we have the cartwheel galaxy. The system, which gets its name because of its shape similar to a car wheel, is the result of the collision between two galaxies.

The clash between giants occurred about 400 million years ago. The brightest area of ​​Cartwheel is home to clusters of young stars, while the outer ring has stars forming and others exploding in supernovae. Red tones represent hydrocarbon-rich dust.