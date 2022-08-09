Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84 | Pop & Art

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, famous for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtleneck sweater, has died at the age of 84.

Although the announcement was made this Tuesday (9) by the Japanese press, Miyake died on Friday (5), a victim of liver cancer, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Known for his practicality, Miyake wanted to be a dancer or athlete before reading his sister’s fashion magazines which inspired him to change course.

Miyake was born in Hiroshima. He was seven years old and in a classroom when the atomic bomb was dropped on the city. The stylist has always been reluctant to talk about what happened. In 2009, writing for the New York Times as part of a campaign to get then-President Barack Obama to visit the city, he said he didn’t want to be labeled “the designer who survived” the bomb.

“When I close my eyes, I still see things that no one should experience,” he wrote, adding that the mother died of radiation exposure.

“I have tried, though unsuccessfully, to leave them behind, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy. This is modern and optimistic.”

After studying graphic design at a Tokyo art university, he learned fashion design in Paris, where he worked with famous area designers Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy, before moving to New York. In 1970 he returned to Tokyo and founded the Miyake Design Studio.

In the late 1980s, he developed a new way of pleating by wrapping fabrics between layers of paper and placing them in a heat press, with the garments retaining their pleated shape. Tested for its freedom of movement on dancers, this led to the development of their signature line “Pleats, Please”.

Eventually, Miyake developed more than a dozen fashion lines that also include bags, watches and perfumes, before retiring in 1997 to devote himself to research.

In 2016, when asked about the challenges facing future designers, he indicated to the British newspaper “Guardian” that people were likely to consume less.

“We may have to go through a thinning process. This is important,” he said.

“In Paris, we call people who make clothing seamstresses — they develop new items of clothing — but really, the design’s job is to make something that works in real life.”

According to Times magazine, the iconic Stve Jobs sweaters were not made by St. Croix, and yes by Issey Miyake.

An excerpt from the biography written by Walter Isaacson, a former editor of the publication, states that Steve Jobs befriended Miyake in the early 1980s and asked him to make him some black turtleneck sweaters. Miyake sent “a hundred of them”, Jobs is said to have said. “I have enough to last me for the rest of my life.”