JBS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3) should see profitability fall, BRF (BRFS3) and M. Dias (MDIA3) rise: Food companies’ 2nd quarter

The first quarter of 2022 was challenging for Brazilian food companies: higher input inflation and the difficulty of passing prices on to consumers, with the risk of impacting demand, pressured margins and reduced profitability. For the period between April and June, analysts bet that the situation, in general, has improved, but they also argue that these companies should perform in different ways, depending on their operational specifics.

“In our opinion, the meatpacking sector in Brazil is becoming less and less homogeneous due to the geographic presence of the companies and also because of the different ‘protein footprints’, which we hope will be explicit in the results of the second quarter”, point out the XP Investimentos analysts, in a report.

Eleven, for the meatpacking segment, also states that it “expects different dynamics between the players”, with JBS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3) suffering margin compression due to the reversal of the cattle cycle in the US. “For operations in Brazil, we see the opposite path in relation to the United States, with an increase in cattle available for slaughter, generating lower costs”, they point out.

According to experts, while in the United States the number of the bovine population is falling, increasing the costs of slaughterhouses with the purchase of cattle, in Brazil it is growing – this is due to a natural cycle of cattle production. Some analysts, with this, see that the meatpackers with greater presence in the US may have their margins compressed.

“In our view, the slowdown in the beef operation in the United States should be the main catalyst for the decline in JBS’ operating results in the quarter”, adds Itaú BBA. “The 18% increase in the cost of cattle should be the main point that detracts from the margin for the company, as well as the 13% drop in sales prices practiced in the meatpacking market”.

For JBS, the majority opinion, however, is that the company’s great diversification will possibly help it maintain a resilient result.

In the first quarter, JBS Beef North America was responsible for 31.8% of JBS’ total revenue of R$90.8 billion, Pilgrim’s Pride for 24.3% and JBS Brasil for 15.7%. USA Pork and Seara follow, responsible for 10.9% and 10.4% of the company’s revenue. holding.

“We understand that the company’s diversification strategy, both in terms of operating segments and geographic operations, can mitigate part of the decline in margins in the US”, says the BBA. “We anticipate that JBS’s protein footprint and diversification will show its strength in the quarter, although the improvement in other operations will not fully offset the decline in US beef,” say analysts at XP Investimentos.

Bradesco BBI, despite seeing JBS facing difficulties in US Beef, sees the margins of this front still above historical averages, in addition to expecting good results from Pilgrim’s Pride and Seara, with a rise in chicken prices. O bank of americafinally, sees JBS as the “player more resilient”, highlighting that he expects a good quarter for the beef sector in Brazil.

Eleven expects JBS to deliver earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of R$11.2 billion. Itaú BBA expects R$9.8 billion, as well as XP. BBI sees this number at R$9.7 billion and BofA at R$10 billion.

For Marfrig, analysts’ opinions are similar: the company should have its results worsening in the US, but improving in Latin America.

“As with JBS, the Ebitda margin [Ebitda sobre receita líquida] of Marfrig in North America is expected to drop 230 basis points in the quarter. On the other hand, in South America, the margin should recover to 7.9%, with export prices improving with strong volumes and lower expenses in Brazil, highlights BofA.

Of Marfrig’s consolidated net revenue for the first quarter of R$22.3 billion, R$15.8 billion came from North America and R$6.4 billion from South America.

“Like other companies with greater exposure to the beef market in the United States, we understand that Marfrig should report a drop in operating income in the annual comparison”, points out Itaú BBA. “Although the division’s profitability remains above historical levels, the 18% increase in the cost of cattle should be the main point that detracts from the margin for the company, as well as the 13% drop in sales prices practiced in the cattle market. refrigerators”.

For this company, BofA expects an Ebitda of R$ 2.2 billion, as well as BBI. BBA sees the company having an operating profit of R$2.3 billion, as does XP. Eleven is the most optimistic, expecting something close to R$3.9 billion.

Minerva should benefit from exposure to Brazil; M. Dias and BRF, on the drop in commodities

Minerva (BEEF3), due to this whole scenario, is seen by some of the houses as a possible beneficiary: “We see that the greater exposure to the Brazilian market, among the aforementioned meatpackers, is favorable for this company in the results of this quarter”, Open Itau.

BofA and Eleven have a similar opinion. “Brazilian beef exports were very strong, with solid volumes and prices in dollars, while cattle prices were practically stable,” says BofA. Eleven, in turn, argues that the reversal of the cattle cycle in Brazil, with lower expenses, along with higher sales abroad should translate into “margin gains”.

BBA expects that Minerva will bring an Ebitda of R$734 million, BofA, of R$700 million, and Eleven, of R$545 million.

Finally, BRF (BRFS3) and M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) should benefit the most from the recent decline in the price of non-manufactured products.

“After reporting the lowest level of margin in the first quarter, we believe that BRF left the worst behind, due to its readjustments in the supply chain”, says XP Investimentos. “While we expect the easing in commodity prices to be more evident from the third quarter onwards, we expect an improvement on the sequential basis.”

The houses point out that the company should also benefit from its great exposure to the poultry sector, with emphasis on orders from Asia, as well as the sale of halal meats, aimed at Arab countries.

XP expects BRF to bring an Ebitda of R$1.15 billion, and Itaú BBA, of R$1.3 billion. Eleven sees an operating profit of BRL 1.2 billion and BBI of BRL 1.09 billion. BofA expects something close to R$ 1.16 billion.

M. Dias Branco, for analysts, may also see the recent drop in commodities bring more impacts in the next season – but in any case, part of the banks sees the company benefiting from the pass-through of prices from competitors, which was pointed out by the BofA, and for a “more favorable consumption environment”, mentioned by BBA.

Eleven and Bradesco BBI, however, are more pessimistic for this company. “With a more income-sensitive product portfolio and geographic presence, we understand that the challenges that will have to be faced to rebuild your margins are great”, says Eleven. BBI, on the other hand, points out that it sees the company suffering from a contraction in margins.

BBA sees M. Dias’ Ebitda at R$244 million and BBI at R$177 million. BofA expects R$89 million in operating profit and Eleven, R$47 million.

