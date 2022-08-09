JBS, Vigor and Bunge open 49 job openings in several states

Three leading companies in the food industry are looking for professionals from the most diverse levels of education to join their teams. Together, JBS, Vigor and Bunge open 49 job vacancies this week. Check out more details below.

JBS

The Brazilian multinational JBS has 4 vacancies in the positions of Butcher, Forklift Operator, Nutrition Technician and Production Operator. In addition to the salary, the company offers benefits such as: medical assistance, dental assistance, parking, profit sharing, on-site meal and food stamps.

Each of the roles requires a different level of education or prison experience. The capacity will be in São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Goiás. For more details, visit this link.

Force

The Brazilian dairy company seeks to hire 44 professionals in the positions of Commercial Manager, Sales Promoter, Industrial Production Assistant, Administrative Assistant, Administrative Apprentice, Supply Analyst, Buyer, Maintenance Mechanic and many others.

The capacity will be in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, Santa Catarina and Goiás. All details have been posted here.

Bunge

Bunge, an agribusiness and food company founded in the United States, also has a job opening. The chance is for the position of Commercial Analyst, which requires complete higher education.

All information about this opportunity is available on this portal.

how to apply

To compete for one of these functions, the interested party must access the InfoJobs page, whose link is available in each topic above. Once that’s done, just use the filters to find the ideal job opportunity.

The professional can register for free by clicking on the “Register” option. Vacancies can be filled without notice and at any time, so don’t waste time!