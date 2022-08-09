Jeep remains the leader in SUVs in July with 19% share

In another month, Jeep was the leader of the SUV segment in the Brazilian market, with a 19% share and 10,165 units licensed.

The brand is also consolidated as the number one in the category for the year, with more than 76 thousand units sold. In 2022, Jeep led the SUV segment in every month and obtained 7.4% share considering the general market. In addition, Compass remains among the best-selling vehicles of 2022, ranking sixth with more than 35,000 units sold this year.

Compass was the leader among C-SUVs in July, with a 38.3% market share. Position that it also maintains for the year, with a 41.7% share in its category. Commander, on the other hand, remains in the lead among D-SUVs both in July, with 30.7% share, and in the year, with 32% of the segment’s share.

In July, Jeep also celebrated another achievement: the Renegade reached the mark of 400 thousand units sold in Brazil since it was launched and was part of the prize for the big winner of the reality show “No Limite”. Also in July, the Jeep family grew with the arrival of presenter, athlete and creator Fernando Fernandes as its new ambassador.

In the coming days, the brand’s portfolio will also grow, with the arrival of Gladiator, the newest Jeep launch in Brazil.

