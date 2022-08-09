Jô Soares at Conversa com Bial breaks audience record – 08/08/2022 – Illustrated

With an edition reserved for a tribute to Jô Soares, Friday’s Conversa com Bial, the day the comedian died, at the age of 84, broke the program’s record this year in Greater São Paulo, with an average of eight points. The level had not been reached since October 11, 2021 and was three points — or 60% — above this year’s average in the region.

Each point in Greater São Paulo is equivalent to 205,755 viewers this year, according to data from Kantar Ibope Media.

Bial recorded an emotional statement about Jô before repeating, at the time, the two interviews he conducted with him through Conversa, both due to the releases of the two volumes of his memoirs, in 2017 and 2018.

The presenter recalled that he interviewed Jô for the first time at the edge of a swimming pool, with the interviewee in the water and he outside. He said that Jô was the type of person who increases other people’s self-confidence, “by seeing in you what you don’t see”, and said that when he received the task of creating a program for the vacancy to be left by Programa do Jô, he went to him for a long conversation.

Jo welcomed him with a bottle of champagne, spoke at length about the mission of running a daily talk show. He then said that the formats are similar, the guests would repeat themselves, but that the presenter behind the table would make all the difference.

“I would never intend to try to replace him, but I had to hear him, I wanted his blessing.”