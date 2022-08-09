Jô Soares: without children, find out who the millionaire inheritance should go to

support the 247

247 – In more than six decades on Brazilian television, Jô Soares made history and accumulated an incalculable heritage. To give you an idea, the artist, who died at the age of 84 in the early hours of this Friday (5), earned the highest salary on TV Globo, about R$ 500 thousand. He also owned a mansion in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, valued at R$ 15 million. The report is from the Metrópoles portal.

If you have not left a will, the presenter’s assets must be divided among the heirs according to the order of hereditary vocation, that is, the order of succession established by the Civil Code.

According to the report, as he had no children—his only heir, Rafael Soares, died at the age of 50 in 2014—, ascendants, a living wife or siblings, the communicator’s assets can stay with nephews, uncles, cousins, great-uncle and great-nephew. As far as cousins ​​are concerned, only fourth-degree collaterals, popularly called “brother cousins” are included.

