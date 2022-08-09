João Pessoa starts updating the SUS Card for residents | Paraíba

Residents of João Pessoa are being summoned to update the data on the Unified Health System (SUS) Card. At this first moment, according to the Municipal Health Department, people with cards starting with the numbers 1, 2 and 3 should update.

According to Health, interested people should attend the service’s headquarters, on Avenida Rui Barbosa, in the Torre neighborhood, carrying personal documents. The update can be done from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm.

The update is necessary for the user to have full access to the services offered by the Municipal Health Network, since these cards were issued a long time ago and some information is not included in the system.

The secretariat also informed that all residents of the capital are being summoned for the update, who had their requests for consultation, exams or surgeries not entered in the Regulation System by the district poles due to the need to update their registration.

The coordinator of the SUS Card, Aline Melo, said that for another part of the public it will not be necessary to provide new information. “People who have a SUS Card starting with any other number, commonly starting with seven (7), or who have not been notified about it at their Health Unit, do not need to perform the update. Those who issued the card online during the pandemic also do not need to update or reissue the cards, as they are still valid.”

Photo ID (RG, CNH or work card), CPF and proof of residence in João Pessoa, in the name of the user, will be the documents required for updating.

In the case of minors, an identity document with a photo of one of the parents, proof of residence of João Pessoa in the name of one of the parents and a birth certificate or ID of the minor is required.