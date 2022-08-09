July IPCA has deflation of 0.68%, the lowest rate since the beginning of the historical series in 1980

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July was released this Tuesday morning (9), presenting the first deflation in more than two years.

Pressured by the drop in fuel prices, particularly gasoline and ethanol, and electricity, the IPCA was -0.68% in July, after a 0.67% change in June. It was the lowest rate recorded since the beginning of the historical series, which began in January 1980. In the year, accumulated inflation is 4.77% and, in the last 12 months, 10.07%.

The projections of the market agents consulted by the Refinitiv ranged between deflation of 0.3% and 0.8%. The average of forecasts pointed to a negative IPCA of 0.65% in July compared to May. On an annual basis, the projection was up 10.10%.

“Petrobras on July 20th announced a 20-cent reduction in the average price of fuel sold to distributors. In addition, we also had Complementary Law 194/22, enacted at the end of June, which reduced ICMS on fuel, electricity and communications. This reduction affected not only the transport group (-4.51%), but also the housing group (-1.05%), due to electricity (-5.78%). It was these two groups, the only ones with a negative variation of the index, that pulled the result down”, explains the research manager, Pedro Kislanov.

Gasoline prices dropped 15.48% and ethanol prices dropped 11.38%. Gasoline, individually, contributed with the most intense negative impact among the 377 sub-items that make up the IPCA, with -1.04 percentage point (pp). In addition, there was also a drop in the price of vehicular gas, with -5.67%.

The researcher also highlights that in addition to the reduction in the ICMS rate charged on electricity services, another factor that influenced the decline in the housing group was the approval, by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), of the Extraordinary Tariff Revisions of ten distributors. across the country, which led to a reduction in tariffs as of July 13th.

Apparel inflation slows

Another group that contributed to the result of inflation was clothing, with a deceleration from 1.67% to 0.58%, after presenting the greatest positive variation among the groups surveyed in the months of May and June. “We had a very strong drop in the price of cotton, which is one of the main raw materials for the textile industry, at the end of June”, explains Pedro. Men’s clothing went from 2.19% in June to 0.65% in July, while women’s clothing went from 2.00% to 0.41%. Footwear and accessories (1.05%), in turn, had a variation slightly below the previous month, when they registered 1.21%.

The health and personal care group also showed a deceleration rate (0.49%) due to the lower variation in the values ​​of health plans (1.13%), compared to the month of June (2.99%), and to the fall of 0.23% of personal hygiene items, compared to the high of 0.55% in June.

On the other hand, the food and beverage sector accelerated in July. “The group had the biggest change (1.30%) and positive impact (0.28 pp) on the index for the month. The result was driven by long-life milk, which rose by more than 25%, and by dairy products such as cheese (5.28%) and butter (5.75%), for example. This increase in the product is mainly due to two factors: first, because we are in the off-season, which goes from March to September, October, that is, a period when the pastures are drier and this reduces the supply of milk on the market and the fact that production costs are very high”, comments the research manager.

The increase in milk contributed especially to the result of food at home, which accelerated from 0.63% in June to 1.47% in July. Another highlight was fruit, with an increase of 4.40% and an impact of 0.04 pp on the July IPCA. On the side of falls, the biggest price declines came from tomatoes (-23.68%), potatoes (-16.62%) and carrots (-15.34%), which together contributed with -0, 12 pp

The group of personal expenses (1.13%) accelerated in relation to the previous month (0.49%) and contributed with the second biggest positive impact (0.11 pp) on the IPCA in July. The two main highlights were the sub-items housekeeper (1.25%) and cigarettes (4.37%), the latter due to readjustments between 4.44% and 8.70% in the prices of products sold by one of the companies surveyed. , from 3 July.

All areas had negative variation in July. The smallest change was registered in Goiânia (-2.12%), where the falls of 21.57% in gasoline prices and 14.90% in electricity prices weighed. The biggest change, in turn, was in São Paulo (-0.07%), the only region to present an increase in electricity (0.37%) in the month. Additionally, the increases in long-life milk (21.95%) and residential rent (1.85%) also contributed to the area’s result.

INPC drops 0.60% in July

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) was -0.60% in July, the lowest variation recorded since the beginning of the historical series, which began in April 1979. The index accumulates a high of 4.98% in the year and 10.12% in the last 12 months. Food products increased from 0.78% in June to 1.31% in July. Non-food items went from 0.57% to -1.21%.

