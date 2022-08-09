Justice determines that anesthesiologists attend Unimed Natal – 08/08/2022 – News

The Cooperative of Anesthesiologists of Rio Grande do Norte (Coopanest) and Unimed Natal will continue negotiations this Tuesday (9), on the payment of the readjustment of the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). Last Friday (5), Coopanest announced that the contract signed with the operator would be broken because the company would be refusing to apply the values ​​after several rounds of negotiation. On Monday (8), the Court granted an injunction favorable to the continuity of the contract. Coopanest said that it will continue the negotiations and that, for the time being, it does not intend to take legal action to reverse the latest decision.

TN file Impasse between Unimed and Coopanest concerns readjustments in the value of procedures

According to the Cooperative, “the cooperating anesthesiologists will continue to provide services normally to the entire Unimed Natal accredited network”. In the late morning of this Monday, Coopanest had stated, in a note, that it would comply with the court decision, but that it would appeal. In the afternoon, the Cooperative informed that the interest, at the moment, is only for the negotiations.

“The direction of the Cooperative of Anesthesiologists of RN informs that negotiations are still open with the direction of the operator Unimed Natal around the readjustment of the values ​​provided for in the contract”, said the CEO of Coopanest. To the NORTH TRIBUNA, Unimed said that, “legally, the decision is valid until there is an appeal with a different decision”.

On Monday morning, the Cooperative and the operator’s administrative council participated in a hearing with the Public Ministry of the State of Rio Grande do Norte (MPRN) to discuss the impasse. After the meeting, Coopanest reserved itself to evaluate what was presented. The details of the discussions were not provided. “After the meeting, on Monday, a new meeting was agreed between the parties this Tuesday to reassess the proposals already presented”, said Vinícius Luz, from Coopanest.

The end of the contract between the Cooperative and the operator would lead Unimed users to look for an autonomous anesthesiologist in case of need for the service. The client could ask for a refund, however, according to Luz, the concern was that there would be a delay in offering procedures, since there would be no guarantee that the professional would be available. Another concern was the lack of control over the amounts to be charged to users, since each anesthetist could negotiate the fees individually.

The news of the possibility of a contractual breach displeased Unimed users, who took to social networks to complain and vent about the uncertainties caused by the imbroglio. “I have a colonoscopy scheduled for tomorrow. [nesta terça]. I pay for the Unimed Natal plan and that cannot happen. In Medicine, life comes first. They are fighting over money,” said one netizen.

One user reported that she is waiting for authorization for a small surgical procedure and exclaimed: “I already know you’re going to be scolded! (…) As soon as I solve these little problems, I’ll change my plan”. Another internet user replied that she was in the same situation and said she would go to court if she felt harmed.

impasse

The application of the IPCA readjustment in the contract between Coopanest and Unimed Natal has generated the impasse that, according to the Cooperative, has been dragging on since the beginning of negotiations, in February this year. “We only ask for inflationary recomposition, nothing more. The initial proposal was not met and then they went back for a no readjustment, no increase. Even so, we proposed to put this [reajuste] for September, it was not accepted”, criticized Vinícius Luz, CEO of Coopanest, in an interview with Jovem Pan News Natal this Monday.

“So, we proposed to play for next year, forget about 2022, give up this retroactive and start the inflationary recomposition only in 2023. It was said that it would be too heavy. We suggested splitting and even then it was not accepted. So, today the situation is that we have had more than five meetings, there are six different proposals. The Cooperative is advancing in the proposals and Unimed is retroacting”, he added.

The action that deals with the maintenance of the service is in secret of Justice. Previously, the head judge of the 8th Civil Court of Natal, Arklenya Xeilha Pereira, had denied the request for Early Guardianship made by Unimed Natal regarding the discontinuity of the service provision. The magistrate understood that Coopanest informed Unimed of the need for a real adjustment since February and that it also notified the operator of the termination of the contract 45 days in advance. Reasons that led the Court not to see the acceptance of the request for the health plan.

Yesterday, however, Unimed had a favorable decision. “Therefore, the surgeries and procedures performed with the participation of anesthesiologists continue without interruption or change in the procedures”, guaranteed the operator in a note, after the decision. In addition to asking for inflationary recomposition, Vinícius Luz complained about the classification table (CBHPM), which , according to him, is the same used in a contract with Unimed since 2010.

The CBHPM is used as a reference for calculating medical expenses and, in the case of the contract with Unimed, “it is extremely out of date”, according to Coopanest. Luz also claims that the Cooperative had a reduction of up to 60% in internal revenue during the last two years, due to the pandemic. Technical reserves, according to Vinícius Luz, fell by more than 50%, due to the need to purchase PPE’s and equipment to help fight the health crisis.