Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up, says site | Pop & Art

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson have split after nine months of dating, according to international media.

AND! News, People magazine and other media said the couple split last week, citing unnamed sources.

According to a source in People magazine, “Part of the reason they split was their busy schedule. They travel all the time and it got difficult.”

Kardashian’s spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, and Davidson’s representative also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The celebrities started dating after the 41-year-old Kardashian hosted “SNL” in October 2021.

Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021, and stars in a new reality show with her family on the streaming platform Hulu.

Davidson, 28, was cast on US comedy show “SNL” for eight seasons before announcing his departure in May. Recently, he has been shooting a movie called “Wizards!” in Australia.

