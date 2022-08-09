Lars von Trier is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Danish filmmaker Lars Von Trier, 66, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. According to a statement from production company Zentropa, founded by the director in 1992 with producer Peter Aalbaek Jensen, von Trier is “in good spirits and his symptoms are being treated” as he concludes “The Kingdom” season three. The information is from Variety.

Production company Zentropa added that the filmmaker will attend some press events following the series’ release later this year. “The Kingdom” was released in 1994 on Danish television and returns to screens in 2022, with the release of its third season. The production features actors such as Lars Mikkelsen (“House of Cards”) and Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”).

In addition to the series, Lars von Trier is known for having directed the films “Dancing in the Dark” (2000), “Dogville” (2003), “Melancholia” (2011) and the controversial “Antichrist” (2009), “Nymphomaniac” (2009). 2014) and “The House That Jack Built” (2018).

The director collects controversies in his career. In 2011, he was banned for seven years from the Cannes Film Festival for saying during a press conference that he “felt sympathy” with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. He was also accused of harassment by the singer Björk, protagonist of “Dancing in the Dark”.

“I realized that it’s universal that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and that the institution of cinema allows that. When I resisted the director’s repeated attacks, he got angry and punished me and created an illusion for the crew. where I was framed as the ‘difficult’,” the Icelandic artist said in a social media post in 2017.

After Björk’s complaint, nine other women reported to the newspaper “Politiken” cases of harassment and abuse within the Zentropa studios. Peter Aalbæk Jensen, who is among the attackers named, responded to the publication “that he does not remember” the reported situations.