Learn how to unlock Caixa Tem by WhatsApp!

Learn how to unlock your Caixa Tem account in a quick and simple way, by WhatsApp.

Caixa Tem is an application by Caixa Econômica Federal, available for Android and iOS, initially developed in 2020 for the distribution of Emergency Aid, however, shortly afterwards more benefits began to be paid through the platform, such as Salary Allowance and Seguro Desemprego, between others!

Caixa Tem also allows payment of bank slips, transfers via PIX, requests for loans and credit cards or even cell phone recharge, among other services. But what to do if your app has been blocked? Check out!

What are the reasons that block Caixa TEM?

The blocking of Caixa Tem normally happens for the following reasons: irregularities in the registration data, cell phone linked to several accounts or CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) registered on many cell phones.

How to unlock Caixa Tem by WhatsApp?

Account unlocking can be requested from Caixa, by going directly to an agency with an official photo identification document, such as RG (General Registration) or CNH (National Driver’s License), among others.

However, it is possible to carry out the procedure in an easier and faster way, through WhatsApp. To do this, simply access Caixa Tem, enter your CPF and password, then choose the option “Release Access”, click on the WhatsApp conversation link and send a message about blocking the account.

Once this is done, you will be asked to send some data, such as CPF. If access to Caixa Tem is not granted within a maximum of 48 hours, it is recommended to go to one of the Caixa branches to solve the problem.

How to recover Caixa Tem password?

If access is being denied due to the wrong password, simply choose the “Recover Password” option, access the email registered on the platform and click on the link sent. Once this is done, create a new access code for your account.

