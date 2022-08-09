Less than 1% play games on Netflix

Despite great efforts to increase the catalog of video games available through its streaming service, Netflix is ​​not able to attract the attention of its subscribers to this initiative.

According to the latest reports, despite the expansion of some of its best-known properties through video games on iOS and Android devices, Netflix has not managed to go beyond an average of less than 2 million daily players on its subscription service.

The existence of games like Stranger Things, Queen’s Gambit, Into the Dead 2: Dead End, Dungeon Dwarves, Exploding Kittens: The Game, Card Blast, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, Relic Hunters: Rebelds, Arcanium, Before Your Eyes, Into the Breah Moonlighter and many others among the 26 games available through Netflix at no additional cost, is not winning over subscribers.

Among the more than 221 million subscribers, only an average of 1.7 million play titles available through Netflix daily. This is a very small number and it shows how the company’s growing efforts still do not translate into a significant number of players.

However, the strategy is long term and Netflix will continue to develop games, sign deals for more releases and wants to reinforce the visibility of these interactive experiences, especially as they will be used to expand properties.